Kim Jong Un held a welcoming ceremony for sappers who returned to the DPRK from demining the Kursk region for the Russian Federation

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 2452 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 5488 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 6706 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 9202 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 4298 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 5354 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16333 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31429 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38238 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 33393 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 14716 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 21065 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 22019 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVADecember 13, 05:47 AM • 18124 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 12486 views
Publications
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 12523 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 28747 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 50454 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46691 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 56780 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Xi Jinping
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 406 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 640 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 6276 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46691 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31212 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
COVID-19

Kim Jong Un held a welcoming ceremony for sappers who returned to the DPRK from demining the Kursk region for the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

North Korea held a welcoming ceremony for sappers who returned from Russia's Kursk region after demining. Kim Jong Un thanked the troops for their safe return, noting the loss of nine lives.

Kim Jong Un held a welcoming ceremony for sappers who returned to the DPRK from demining the Kursk region for the Russian Federation

North Korea, in the presence of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, held a ceremony to welcome engineering troops who returned home from the Kursk region in western Russia after completing a demining mission, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

The ceremony took place in Pyongyang on Friday, welcoming the return of troops from the 528th Engineering Regiment, who departed for Kursk in early August, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.

Pyongyang sent about 1,000 engineering troops to Kursk to join the work of Russian demining forces. Earlier, the DPRK deployed about 15,000 combat troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine.

During the ceremony, Kim expressed his gratitude to the troops for their safe return, noting that there was a "terrible loss of nine lives."

"You could create a miracle by transforming a vast area of a dangerous zone into a safe one in less than three months, a task that was considered impossible to accomplish even in several years," Kim said.

He emphasized that "the armed villains of the West, armed with all the latest military equipment, cannot compare with this revolutionary army with unfathomable spiritual depth."

The North Korean leader awarded the regiment the Order of Freedom and Independence, bestowed the title of "Hero of the DPRK" and first-class orders to the fallen servicemen, KCNA reported.

Addition

Earlier this year, the North Korean leader honored North Korean troops involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine, calling them "great heroes and patriots." The DPRK also built a memorial hall in Pyongyang in honor of its servicemen who died in combat.

North Korea and Russia have deepened military cooperation since signing a mutual defense treaty last June.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
North Korea
Ukraine