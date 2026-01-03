Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation

Occupying media outlets have stopped covering the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region in recent weeks, instead reporting on New Year's holidays. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that local people, driven to despair, are increasingly sharing on social media the real situation with water and emphasize that the occupation authorities have not offered any systemic solutions.

While people stand in huge queues for barrels of water or melt snow, a "water business" is flourishing in the pseudo-republic. People install 1000-liter plastic tanks in their apartments - a rather expensive pleasure and also questionable in terms of safety - the message says.

It is indicated that the particular cynicism of the situation lies in the fact that even with a complete absence of water in the taps, residents continue to receive bills: they have to pay for a service that actually does not exist.

"In fact, a caste system of access to water is being formed: the resource exists, but only for those who can pay for it. And this 'market' operates with the tacit consent of the occupation administration. Russia has brought the region to a state of chaos and 'hunger games' for water, where survival depends on the thickness of the wallet," the CPD summarizes.

