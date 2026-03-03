$43.230.13
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 14417 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 16531 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 22385 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 28273 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 21344 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 20237 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23194 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33790 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 111576 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 5754 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 11546 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 18196 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 33963 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 40853 views
Iran elects new Supreme Leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This occurred after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran elects new Supreme Leader

The Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected the son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, as the new Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This was reported by Iran International, informs UNN.

Details

"The Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader of the Islamic Republic under pressure from the IRGC," the report says.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that the Iranian Assembly of Experts, the body tasked with electing the country's next Supreme Leader, was holding a virtual meeting.

Context

Recently, Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had no officially announced successor. After Khamenei's death, his powers were temporarily transferred to a three-person council, which included the president, the head of the judiciary, and a high-ranking cleric from the Guardian Council, until a new Supreme Leader was elected.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history02.03.26, 09:24 • 41502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Ali Khamenei
Iran