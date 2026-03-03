Iran elects new Supreme Leader

The Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected the son of the deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, as the new Supreme Leader under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This was reported by Iran International, informs UNN.

Details

"The Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader of the Islamic Republic under pressure from the IRGC," the report says.

Earlier, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that the Iranian Assembly of Experts, the body tasked with electing the country's next Supreme Leader, was holding a virtual meeting.

Context

Recently, Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had no officially announced successor. After Khamenei's death, his powers were temporarily transferred to a three-person council, which included the president, the head of the judiciary, and a high-ranking cleric from the Guardian Council, until a new Supreme Leader was elected.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history