Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the region

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 1846 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 4182 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 6700 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 9742 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 15781 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 29838 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 96698 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83535 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60074 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51226 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 28756 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 29967 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 32946 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 11407 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 15597 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 2604 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 33169 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 45887 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 96698 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 62466 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 3836 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 26734 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 33809 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 37348 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 36549 views
Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Nearly 1,900 of over 5,450 flights to the Middle East were canceled on Tuesday, according to Cirium. Ryanair is seeing an increase in bookings to Europe for Easter as travelers avoid the Middle East.

Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the region

More than a third of flights to the Middle East were canceled on Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands of people, from Romanian religious pilgrims to tourists and family members of diplomats, stranded in the Middle East, as the war in Iran spreads across the region, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Major airlines have canceled flights to and from the region, and airspace over the Persian Gulf has been closed. Some of those stranded have been forced to seek shelter during airstrikes, while others are stuck on cruise ships that are currently unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Nearly 1,900 of the more than 5,450 flights scheduled for the Middle East were canceled on Tuesday," said Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

On Monday, the US State Department took a significant step, urging all US citizens to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to security risks posed by the escalating conflict that has plunged the region into significant chaos.

US ordered some staff to leave the Middle East, closed several embassies03.03.26, 09:43 • 3770 views

Meanwhile, in Israel, the US ambassador told Americans that the best way to leave was through Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Governments around the world are trying to repatriate their citizens.

In Italy, the government helped with flights to Milan and Rome after growing criticism of the country's defense minister, Guido Crosetto. The minister caused a political controversy at home after being stranded in Dubai with his family during the initial phase of the US-Israeli attack on Iran. Crosetto returned to Rome on Sunday by military plane. The left-wing opposition called for Crosetto's resignation, saying he should not have traveled to the Middle East during the crisis. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended him.

An estimated 30,000 German tourists remained on cruise ships, in hotels, or at closed airports in the Middle East, and the first plane from Dubai to Frankfurt, Germany, was scheduled to land on Tuesday afternoon.

The German government is also seeking to charter taxpayer-funded planes to bring home vulnerable people, including sick travelers, children, and pregnant women.

France is also trying to organize the return of thousands of French citizens, the country's foreign minister said on Tuesday. An estimated 200,000 French citizens live in the conflict-affected region, and authorities believe that approximately 25,000 French citizens are currently visiting the area.

Early on Tuesday, Romanian tourists arrived in Bucharest after traveling from Israel to Cairo to avoid the conflict. Hundreds of Romanian Orthodox Church pilgrims were stranded in Israel while visiting Bethlehem as part of a trip led by Romanian priests when the war broke out. The group was forced to cut short their trip and return to Romania.

The previous night, British travelers trapped in the United Arab Emirates were relieved to land safely at London's Heathrow Airport.

Meanwhile, a flight from Dubai landed in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, early on Tuesday with approximately 200 passengers.

Also, Iran began the process of returning Iranian pilgrims from the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, state media reported on Tuesday. Alireza Enayati, Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that the process of returning 9,000 Iranians currently in Mecca and Medina began on Monday. In a report published by the Iranian news agency Mizan, Enayati said that the departure was taking place in the same way as during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in 2025. Iranian pilgrims will leave Saudi Arabia through Saudi-Iraqi border crossings and return to Iran from Iraq. This statement came during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and the expansion of Iran's attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, travelers are avoiding the Middle East due to the escalation of the regional conflict, and Ryanair has already stated that it is seeing an increase in bookings for Easter flights to Europe, as Reuters reported, citing airline CEO Michael O'Leary on Tuesday, adding that he does not expect a major long-term impact.

The war between the US, Israel, and Iran has disrupted flights worldwide, closed key Middle Eastern hubs, and led to rising oil prices, with analysts warning of weeks of disruptions.

Oil prices continue to rise - Brent exceeds $80 per barrel03.03.26, 10:32 • 3670 views

"We have certainly seen a significant collapse in bookings for flights to the Middle East and a significant surge in bookings for short-haul flights in Europe, especially, I think, the main focus is on the Easter holidays," Michael O'Leary said at a press conference.

"But I don't think it has any fundamental changes or impact on... long-term booking trends for May, June, July," O'Leary said.

O'Leary noted that Ryanair's priority during the current disruptions was to bring customers back from Jordan, and that the company does not have much spare capacity to help with other repatriations.

Oil prices have risen sharply due to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, by approximately 30% since the beginning of the year, which could potentially lead to higher jet fuel costs and harm airline profits.

However, O'Leary said that this would not affect Ryanair, as it is well hedged against rising oil prices.

"We are hedged for the next 12 months until March 2027 at around $67 a barrel," he said. "So it will not affect our costs and will not affect our low fares."

Some flights from Abu Dhabi resume, but thousands more are canceled due to continued strikes from Iran02.03.26, 15:58 • 6334 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
