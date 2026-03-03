US ordered some staff to leave the Middle East, closed several embassies

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:18 AM • 3646 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 43272 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 53843 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 38072 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 37335 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 34531 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 18610 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18335 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17394 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 40504 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4.2m/s
79%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US lost six servicemen in Iran war, harsher strikes expectedMarch 2, 09:53 PM • 8644 views
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideoMarch 2, 10:30 PM • 17542 views
Rubio: US military operation in Iran will last "as long as it takes"March 2, 11:02 PM • 7616 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 14460 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - SybihaMarch 3, 12:48 AM • 11073 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 21181 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 43282 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 38657 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 45529 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 40508 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 11949 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 19490 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 23841 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 24177 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 81722 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Truth Social

US ordered some staff to leave the Middle East, closed several embassies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The US has ordered non-essential government personnel and their families to leave Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan. This comes amid escalating tensions with Iran and the closure of several diplomatic missions.

US ordered some staff to leave the Middle East, closed several embassies

The US on Tuesday ordered government personnel whose presence "is not critically important" and their family members to leave Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan, and also closed several diplomatic missions in the region amid escalating tensions with Iran, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was closed on March 3 after a drone attack, and Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran were ordered to remain in place.

The US Embassy in Kuwait stated that it would remain closed until further notice, and all scheduled and emergency consular appointments were canceled.

In Israel, the US Embassy stated that it was unable to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to leave the country and advised citizens to make their own security plans.

These measures are being taken amid the expanding conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran in the region, leading to increased security measures at American diplomatic missions and restrictions on non-essential travel to military facilities, the publication writes.

New strikes and American calls to leave the Middle East - latest news03.03.26, 08:30 • 2174 views

As CNN notes, on Tuesday night, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck by presumably Iranian drones and announced the cancellation of all consular appointments due to the attack. The US Embassy in Kuwait was also struck and announced its closure until further notice.

Many of Iran's neighbors bear the brunt of its firepower, including Gulf countries that host US military bases. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have reported intercepting hundreds of drones and missiles since the start of the latest conflict; Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also reported a large number of intercepts, raising questions about how long their air defense systems can cope.

Trump praised US ammunition stockpiles, but the 'top-tier' volumes are not what he would like them to be03.03.26, 09:19 • 838 views

Countries like the US and Canada have urged their citizens to leave the Middle East, although options are few. Thousands of international flights have been canceled in recent days, and some airports remain closed, leaving travelers stranded.

Some flights from Abu Dhabi resume, but thousands more are canceled due to continued strikes from Iran02.03.26, 15:58 • 5970 views

Many of the civilian casualties in the Gulf countries are South Asian citizens, highlighting the region's reliance on migrant labor, who often work in precarious conditions. Many of them are employed in low-wage jobs, and human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that migrant workers in these tiny but extremely wealthy states face appalling conditions, CNN points out.

Julia Shramko

News of the World