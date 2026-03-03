$43.100.11
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Iranian drones and missiles flew over the Middle East, reaching Cyprus. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed solidarity with the affected countries and condemned Iran's destabilizing role.

The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - Sybiha

Iranian drones and missiles flew over the Middle East and beyond, reminding the world of the regional and global threats posed by this regime. Some of them even reached an EU member state - Cyprus, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

He expressed solidarity with "our Cypriot friends, with Israel, which is constantly under attack, as well as with the Gulf countries targeted by Iran: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE."

The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of regional and international destabilization for many years. It has sown chaos in the Middle East by supporting paramilitary groups throughout the region. It has harmed European security by directly supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. In Africa, the regime has strengthened ties with a belt of instability that includes Russia-oriented Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Its destructive influence has also spread to Latin America and the Caribbean through Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba

- Sybiha noted.

According to him, the Iranian regime has caused significant suffering to Ukraine by selling Shahed drones to Russia, while "it has sown chaos, death, and destruction in its own region and around the world."

"It is quite natural that the seeds sown by this regime will return to it. The fall of this regime will significantly improve the security of the entire region and the world," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summarized.

Recall

Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The parties discussed the security situation in the Middle East, the protection of Ukrainians in the UAE, and further bilateral cooperation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

