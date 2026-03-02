"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 12400 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 13580 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 12790 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 14464 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 16394 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 12353 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 13511 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 15316 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29016 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16648 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
71%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 25908 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 27122 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 13335 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 11805 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 19727 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 138 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 12404 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 19934 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 27333 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29018 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 5158 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 11923 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 13468 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 75627 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 73197 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A total lunar eclipse, known as the "Blood Moon," will occur on the night of March 2-3, 2026. This phenomenon will be visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America, while in Ukraine it will be partially visible or not visible at all.

"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026

A rare phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse, called the "Blood Moon", can be seen on the night of March 2-3. The Moon will pass completely through the Earth's shadow and turn red. Where on the planet this unforgettable spectacle can be seen and what should not be done during this period - read in the material of UNN.

Why a lunar eclipse occurs

During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line. At this time, the Earth is in the middle, and its shadow falls on the surface of the satellite. Sunlight is scattered in the atmosphere - short waves are scattered, and red ones pass through the atmosphere and reach the Moon - this is how we get this "bloody" spectacle.

Can the "blood" Moon be seen in Ukraine

The total phase of the eclipse will occur almost at dawn and will last about 12 minutes, and the total duration of all phases is 58 minutes. This rare phenomenon can be seen in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America. In Ukraine, the phenomenon will either not be visible or will be partially observed - depending on the phase and the time of moonrise.

What is forbidden to do during a lunar eclipse: popular myths and reality

From a scientific point of view, there are no prohibitions. Popular advice - not to make important decisions or avoid conflicts - is associated with astrological beliefs. Astrologers assure that one should not start new projects, while long-started affairs can be completed. This period begins to act a month before the eclipse itself and a month after. According to astrologers, two more weeks before the eclipse and the same amount after are the most intense. And actions during this period lay the foundation for the future. You can see the result of your actions in May.

Lunar eclipses in 2026: why this event is of interest

Usually, a lunar eclipse attracts ordinary people with its beauty, and astrologers with various interpretations. It can be seen with the naked eye. And if you listen to the advice of astrologers, the eclipse on March 3, 2026, is not a day for drastic steps. It is better to finish old things than to start new ones. You should be careful and attentive to details and control your emotions to avoid unnecessary expenses. 

When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast27.02.26, 16:39 • 115364 views

Olha Kosteniuk

SocietyPublications
Australia
Pacific Ocean
North America
Ukraine