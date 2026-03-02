"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026

A rare phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse, called the "Blood Moon", can be seen on the night of March 2-3. The Moon will pass completely through the Earth's shadow and turn red. Where on the planet this unforgettable spectacle can be seen and what should not be done during this period - read in the material of UNN.

Why a lunar eclipse occurs

During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line. At this time, the Earth is in the middle, and its shadow falls on the surface of the satellite. Sunlight is scattered in the atmosphere - short waves are scattered, and red ones pass through the atmosphere and reach the Moon - this is how we get this "bloody" spectacle.

Can the "blood" Moon be seen in Ukraine

The total phase of the eclipse will occur almost at dawn and will last about 12 minutes, and the total duration of all phases is 58 minutes. This rare phenomenon can be seen in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America. In Ukraine, the phenomenon will either not be visible or will be partially observed - depending on the phase and the time of moonrise.

What is forbidden to do during a lunar eclipse: popular myths and reality

From a scientific point of view, there are no prohibitions. Popular advice - not to make important decisions or avoid conflicts - is associated with astrological beliefs. Astrologers assure that one should not start new projects, while long-started affairs can be completed. This period begins to act a month before the eclipse itself and a month after. According to astrologers, two more weeks before the eclipse and the same amount after are the most intense. And actions during this period lay the foundation for the future. You can see the result of your actions in May.

Lunar eclipses in 2026: why this event is of interest

Usually, a lunar eclipse attracts ordinary people with its beauty, and astrologers with various interpretations. It can be seen with the naked eye. And if you listen to the advice of astrologers, the eclipse on March 3, 2026, is not a day for drastic steps. It is better to finish old things than to start new ones. You should be careful and attentive to details and control your emotions to avoid unnecessary expenses.

