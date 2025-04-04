Pacific Ocean

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15373 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27917 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64450 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122362 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391599 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213686 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391599 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310465 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2860 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13901 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45061 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72026 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57130 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Pacific Ocean

News by theme

Pike fishing is banned in Ukraine from February 15: details, fines and rules

From February 15 to March 31, 2025, Ukraine will ban pike fishing in the waters of Kyiv and other regions. Each illegally caught fish will be fined UAH 3,468.

Society • February 15, 06:00 AM • 102083 views

The US is preparing a ban on oil drilling off the coast

The Biden administration plans to ban oil and gas drilling on 2. 5 million square kilometers of the US coast. The restrictions will cover the Pacific and Atlantic coasts and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

News of the World • January 6, 04:38 AM • 28064 views

Environmental disaster: Peru declares state of emergency due to oil spill into the ocean

The Peruvian government has declared an environmental emergency due to an oil spill by the state-owned company Petroperu. 10,000 square meters of the ocean surface were polluted, 7 beaches and local fauna were affected.

News of the World • December 27, 02:17 AM • 19601 views

La Niña could cause severe drought in the US plains during the winter months

NOAA predicts the development of La Niña conditions this winter, which could lead to severe drought in the US plains. Already 52% of wheat growing areas in the US are suffering from drought.

News of the World • October 28, 04:14 PM • 16191 views

The arrival of La Niña is postponed until November, El Niña may persist until March 2025

The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is postponed until November-December with a 60% probability. El Niña may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.

News of the World • October 23, 03:18 PM • 106780 views

Russia may have overestimated the number of ships that took part in the Ocean-24 military exercises - British intelligence

Russia conducted the Ocean-24 naval exercises, probably exaggerating the number of ships involved. According to British intelligence, Russia had access to only 300 ships, not 400 as claimed.

News of the World • October 13, 02:00 PM • 20648 views

Over half a century, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by more than 70% - WWF report

According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.

News of the World • October 10, 11:48 PM • 17080 views

Taiwan announces full combat readiness due to China's ballistic missile launch

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry has detected “several waves” of missile launches deep in China and declared full combat readiness. This happened a few days after Beijing announced a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

War • September 29, 11:05 PM • 101473 views

China announces successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean

The Chinese Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean on September 25. The launch took place as part of annual military exercises amid tensions with the United States and its allies.

News of the World • September 25, 11:25 AM • 12833 views

russia and China's joint military exercises show that the two countries are increasingly working together to show strength - CNN

The russian-Chinese military exercises Ocean 2024 are part of the ongoing strengthening of military coordination between the two countries. Experts note the growing complexity and geography of joint exercises amid global tensions.

News of the World • September 18, 02:28 PM • 15437 views

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with satellites to expand coverage in the Arctic

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.

News of the World • August 12, 10:02 PM • 26438 views

The US sends a submarine with missiles to the Middle East

The US Department of Defense is sending a guided missile submarine to the Middle East. The deployment of the aircraft carrier ISS Abraham Lincoln and auxiliary ships from the naval base on the island of Guam has also been accelerated.

War • August 12, 01:41 AM • 108260 views

Japan fears a powerful earthquake in the Nankai fault

Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of an increased likelihood of a major earthquake in the Nankai Fault. In the event of a mega-earthquake, aftershocks can be felt over a large area, and a tsunami can reach 30 meters.

News of the World • August 8, 02:59 PM • 19618 views

Colombia issues flood alert due to flooding on the Chilcotín River

A landslide on the Chilcotín River created a natural dam, leading to flooding in Colombia. The authorities announced an evacuation in one of the remote areas, expecting a significant increase in the water level in the river.

Society • August 4, 08:45 PM • 23855 views

russia launches large-scale naval exercises with 20 thousand troops

The terrorist country has launched planned military exercises involving three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. About 20,000 military personnel and 300 ships are taking part in the exercise to test the naval command and control.

Politics • July 30, 02:50 AM • 85395 views

UN calls for revision of climate strategies due to record heat wave

Antonio Guterres urged the world to urgently review climate strategies due to the record heat wave. He emphasized the need to abandon fossil fuels and strengthen the fight against inequality.

News of the World • July 26, 03:27 PM • 23196 views

2024 could be world's hottest year as June breaks records

Last month was the hottest June on record, continuing a 13-month streak of exceptional temperatures, which could make 2024 the hottest year on record.

News of the World • July 8, 02:19 PM • 23094 views

July 5: World Bikini Day, Workaholic Day

On July 5, 1946, French fashion designer Louis Riar presented the bikini swimsuit to the public, which became a real revolution in fashion. The first woman to wear this open swimsuit was Frenchwoman Michelle Bernardini.

UNN Lite • July 5, 03:13 AM • 108398 views

Assange pleads guilty to espionage charges

Julian Assange pleaded guilty to espionage charges in a Northern Mariana Islands court and waived his right to a jury trial, potentially leading to his release after serving a 5-year prison sentence.

Politics • June 25, 11:30 PM • 20554 views

Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

Everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process, Zelensky said.

War • June 15, 12:24 PM • 25733 views

Peace Summit: Zelensky met with the President of Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having arrived at the Peace Summit, met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and expressed his belief that everything agreed upon at the Summit, where all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented, today will become part of the peacekeeping process.

Politics • June 15, 11:12 AM • 26371 views

A joint first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Zelenskyy on the Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit has begun with the participation of representatives of 100 countries and organizations from all continents, which aims to find a just peace based on international law and the UN Charter.

War • June 15, 10:39 AM • 32404 views

Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave: the temperature already exceeds 40 degrees Celsius

Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave, with temperatures already exceeding 40 ° C, forcing authorities to issue high temperature warnings.

News of the World • June 10, 02:52 PM • 27088 views

Landslide in Papua New Guinea buries over 2000 people - government

A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea has buried more than 2,000 people in remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts: only 5 bodies have been found so far.

Society • May 28, 12:17 AM • 26603 views

France to lift state of emergency in riot-hit New Caledonia

Seven more mobile units will soon arrive in New Caledonia as reinforcements, and the state of emergency will end as planned on Tuesday morning local time, following recent unrest that has caused seven deaths, hundreds of arrests and widespread destruction.

News of the World • May 27, 07:40 AM • 23049 views

Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.

News of the World • May 26, 11:24 AM • 23874 views

More than 300 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes have been buried underground in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea.

News of the World • May 25, 06:28 PM • 26093 views

Macron suspends electoral reform in New Caledonia after deadly riots

French President Macron has abandoned controversial plans for electoral reform in New Caledonia after deadly riots, promising a dialogue to find an alternative agreement on the territory's future.

News of the World • May 24, 10:43 AM • 16589 views

Macron calls unrest in New Caledonia unprecedented: leaves 3000 French troops there

Six people have been killed and hundreds injured in unprecedented riots in the French territory of New Caledonia over a controversial electoral reform that gives French residents the right to vote.

News of the World • May 23, 10:57 AM • 16637 views

Macron visits New Caledonia to resolve crisis in unstable French territory

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a 25-hour flight to New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, to regain control of the crisis sparked by violent protests against voting rights and independence demands.

News of the World • May 22, 02:03 PM • 18713 views