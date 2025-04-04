From February 15 to March 31, 2025, Ukraine will ban pike fishing in the waters of Kyiv and other regions. Each illegally caught fish will be fined UAH 3,468.
The Biden administration plans to ban oil and gas drilling on 2. 5 million square kilometers of the US coast. The restrictions will cover the Pacific and Atlantic coasts and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The Peruvian government has declared an environmental emergency due to an oil spill by the state-owned company Petroperu. 10,000 square meters of the ocean surface were polluted, 7 beaches and local fauna were affected.
NOAA predicts the development of La Niña conditions this winter, which could lead to severe drought in the US plains. Already 52% of wheat growing areas in the US are suffering from drought.
The expected transition to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean is postponed until November-December with a 60% probability. El Niña may persist until March 2025, which will affect global weather conditions.
Russia conducted the Ocean-24 naval exercises, probably exaggerating the number of ships involved. According to British intelligence, Russia had access to only 300 ships, not 400 as claimed.
According to the WWF, the number of wild animals in the world has decreased by 73% since 1970 due to human impact. Freshwater species have suffered the most, with habitat loss and overexploitation being the main threats.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry has detected “several waves” of missile launches deep in China and declared full combat readiness. This happened a few days after Beijing announced a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Chinese Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean on September 25. The launch took place as part of annual military exercises amid tensions with the United States and its allies.
The russian-Chinese military exercises Ocean 2024 are part of the ongoing strengthening of military coordination between the two countries. Experts note the growing complexity and geography of joint exercises amid global tensions.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.
The US Department of Defense is sending a guided missile submarine to the Middle East. The deployment of the aircraft carrier ISS Abraham Lincoln and auxiliary ships from the naval base on the island of Guam has also been accelerated.
Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned of an increased likelihood of a major earthquake in the Nankai Fault. In the event of a mega-earthquake, aftershocks can be felt over a large area, and a tsunami can reach 30 meters.
A landslide on the Chilcotín River created a natural dam, leading to flooding in Colombia. The authorities announced an evacuation in one of the remote areas, expecting a significant increase in the water level in the river.
The terrorist country has launched planned military exercises involving three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. About 20,000 military personnel and 300 ships are taking part in the exercise to test the naval command and control.
Antonio Guterres urged the world to urgently review climate strategies due to the record heat wave. He emphasized the need to abandon fossil fuels and strengthen the fight against inequality.
Last month was the hottest June on record, continuing a 13-month streak of exceptional temperatures, which could make 2024 the hottest year on record.
On July 5, 1946, French fashion designer Louis Riar presented the bikini swimsuit to the public, which became a real revolution in fashion. The first woman to wear this open swimsuit was Frenchwoman Michelle Bernardini.
Julian Assange pleaded guilty to espionage charges in a Northern Mariana Islands court and waived his right to a jury trial, potentially leading to his release after serving a 5-year prison sentence.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having arrived at the Peace Summit, met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and expressed his belief that everything agreed upon at the Summit, where all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented, today will become part of the peacekeeping process.
The Global Peace Summit has begun with the participation of representatives of 100 countries and organizations from all continents, which aims to find a just peace based on international law and the UN Charter.
Northern China is preparing for a record heat wave, with temperatures already exceeding 40 ° C, forcing authorities to issue high temperature warnings.
Seven more mobile units will soon arrive in New Caledonia as reinforcements, and the state of emergency will end as planned on Tuesday morning local time, following recent unrest that has caused seven deaths, hundreds of arrests and widespread destruction.
More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes have been buried underground in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea.
French President Macron has abandoned controversial plans for electoral reform in New Caledonia after deadly riots, promising a dialogue to find an alternative agreement on the territory's future.
French President Emmanuel Macron has made a 25-hour flight to New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, to regain control of the crisis sparked by violent protests against voting rights and independence demands.