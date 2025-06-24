First quantum satellite computer launched with SpaceX rocket

The world's first photonic quantum computer was launched into orbit as part of the SpaceX Transporter 14 mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to Interesting Engineering.

Details

The launch of the quantum computer into space on June 23 marked a historic milestone for the industry. It took place from Vandenberg Base in California aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The processor is expected to operate at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers above Earth.

The quantum system became part of a cargo of 70 items: microsatellites, cubesats, and re-entry capsules. Among them, the miniature quantum computer has the potential to change the principles of data processing in space and planet observation.

The device was developed by scientists from an international group led by Philip Walther. The University of Vienna noted that the device passed tests for resistance to radiation, temperature fluctuations, and vibrations.

This project turned us into a "space group." Now we have the know-how to conduct further experiments in space, whether in fundamental quantum physics or practical applications – said Walther.

According to him, it took a team of 12 people only 11 working days to create the flight model. They assembled the equipment in the laboratory of the German Aerospace Center in Trauen.

The computer is expected to transmit its first results approximately one week after entering orbit. Among the system's advantages is the performance of so-called "edge computing." This means that data, for example, about forest fires, can be processed directly on board the satellite, without sending raw data to Earth. This reduces energy consumption and speeds up response.

Additionally

Along with the quantum computer, the Transporter 14 mission delivered the Capella-17 satellite (Capella Space), Otter Pup 2 (Starfish Space), pharmaceutical modules from Varda Space, and The Exploration Company's Nyx spacecraft into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on a platform in the Pacific Ocean, completing its 26th flight. The deployment of satellites lasted almost two hours.

