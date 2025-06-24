First quantum satellite computer launched with SpaceX rocket

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18257 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44424 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44705 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56594 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 49909 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 42945 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57693 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58462 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260144 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16489 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38131 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86529 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260145 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188194 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85311 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 164874 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287616 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155289 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152613 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

First quantum satellite computer launched with SpaceX rocket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

The world's first photonic quantum computer has been successfully launched into orbit as part of the SpaceX Transporter 14 mission. This device, developed by an international group of scientists, has the potential to change the principles of data processing in space and planetary observation.

First quantum satellite computer launched with SpaceX rocket

The world's first photonic quantum computer was launched into orbit as part of the SpaceX Transporter 14 mission. This was reported by UNN with reference to Interesting Engineering.

Details

The launch of the quantum computer into space on June 23 marked a historic milestone for the industry. It took place from Vandenberg Base in California aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The processor is expected to operate at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometers above Earth.

The quantum system became part of a cargo of 70 items: microsatellites, cubesats, and re-entry capsules. Among them, the miniature quantum computer has the potential to change the principles of data processing in space and planet observation.

The device was developed by scientists from an international group led by Philip Walther. The University of Vienna noted that the device passed tests for resistance to radiation, temperature fluctuations, and vibrations.

This project turned us into a "space group." Now we have the know-how to conduct further experiments in space, whether in fundamental quantum physics or practical applications

 – said Walther.

According to him, it took a team of 12 people only 11 working days to create the flight model. They assembled the equipment in the laboratory of the German Aerospace Center in Trauen.

The computer is expected to transmit its first results approximately one week after entering orbit. Among the system's advantages is the performance of so-called "edge computing." This means that data, for example, about forest fires, can be processed directly on board the satellite, without sending raw data to Earth. This reduces energy consumption and speeds up response.

Additionally

Along with the quantum computer, the Transporter 14 mission delivered the Capella-17 satellite (Capella Space), Otter Pup 2 (Starfish Space), pharmaceutical modules from Varda Space, and The Exploration Company's Nyx spacecraft into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on a platform in the Pacific Ocean, completing its 26th flight. The deployment of satellites lasted almost two hours.

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station15.03.25, 03:53 • 25301 view

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
California
Pacific Ocean
Falcon 9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9