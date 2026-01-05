Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially appointed Serhiy Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine by decree, according to the presidential decree of January 5, UNN reports.

Appoint Kyslytsya Serhiy Olehovych as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine - states decree No. 14/2026 of January 5.

At the same time, as reported by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine today "dismissed Serhiy Olehovych Kyslytsya from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."

