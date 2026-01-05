$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 9284 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 28159 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 55518 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 70259 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 54457 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 61122 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 61875 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64962 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57556 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree of January 5, officially appointed Serhiy Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially appointed Serhiy Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine by decree, according to the presidential decree of January 5, UNN reports.

Appoint Kyslytsya Serhiy Olehovych as First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

- states decree No. 14/2026 of January 5.

At the same time, as reported by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine today "dismissed Serhiy Olehovych Kyslytsya from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy