Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:51 PM • 12479 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 19033 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
01:18 PM • 22171 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 42234 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 65486 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 60698 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 80640 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 45824 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 73543 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 103056 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.2m/s
72%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boyJanuary 3, 08:11 AM • 24192 views
Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government levelJanuary 3, 10:18 AM • 21519 views
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish directionJanuary 3, 11:16 AM • 20439 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.January 3, 11:32 AM • 29122 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhoto04:37 PM • 14344 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 58536 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 77456 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 91500 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 227482 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 155397 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 54963 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 64535 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 62839 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 155390 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 58756 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Truth Social

Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, will become the First Deputy Head of the President's Office. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the President's Office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

We discussed the details of our diplomatic work and the possibilities of strengthening this area in the President's Office, namely ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work and synchronizing with the MFA system. Serhiy will be appointed First Deputy Head of the President's Office. Of course, he will continue to work in the negotiation process as well.

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the government to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy