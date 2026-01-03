Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office
Kyiv • UNN
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, will become the First Deputy Head of the President's Office. This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Details
We discussed the details of our diplomatic work and the possibilities of strengthening this area in the President's Office, namely ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work and synchronizing with the MFA system. Serhiy will be appointed First Deputy Head of the President's Office. Of course, he will continue to work in the negotiation process as well.
Recall
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the government to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.