Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the President's Office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

We discussed the details of our diplomatic work and the possibilities of strengthening this area in the President's Office, namely ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work and synchronizing with the MFA system. Serhiy will be appointed First Deputy Head of the President's Office. Of course, he will continue to work in the negotiation process as well. - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the government to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.