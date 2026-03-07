US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing Congress

The US State Department has officially approved Israel's request to purchase 12,000 aerial bombs, each weighing approximately 450 kg. Secretary of State Marco Rubio used emergency powers to expedite the delivery, citing the critical need for ammunition by the Israeli army. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This decision allowed the administration to bypass the standard congressional review process for the deal, which usually takes several weeks, citing US national security interests and the need to support an ally's defense capabilities amid growing regional threats.

Building up Israel's combat capabilities

The proposed arms package is aimed at replenishing the IDF's arsenals and strengthening deterrence against aggression in the Middle East region. The Pentagon emphasizes the importance of providing Israel with the means to counter current military challenges. Such a large batch of heavy ammunition will allow the Israeli Air Force to maintain a high intensity of operations in the event of further escalation of conflicts on several fronts simultaneously.

The proposed sale will improve Israel's ability to counter current and future threats, strengthen its defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats. – stated the US Department of State.

