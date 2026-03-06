Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 20403 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 26138 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 25664 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 45274 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 22107 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 21637 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20862 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19695 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20069 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17397 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
78%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 23836 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 39284 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 30298 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 25891 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 18448 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 18550 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 26005 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 45274 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 30400 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 39383 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhoto06:52 PM • 958 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 4364 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 28783 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 25466 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 27202 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat

Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Ka-27 helicopter, an Iskander OTRK concentration area, and air defense systems. An ammunition depot was also destroyed, and strikes were carried out on enemy personnel concentrations.

Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems

Units of the Defense Forces hit a Ka-27 helicopter, an Iskander OTRK concentration area, air defense systems, and other enemy targets, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities on March 5th and the night of March 6th.

As a result, elements of the enemy's air defense were hit – the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system in the Akymivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Volnovakha area (TOT Donetsk region), as well as the S-300 air defense system launcher in the Strilkove area (TOT Kherson region). 

- the report says.

The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"06.03.26, 20:30 • 1690 views

In addition, units of the Defense Forces struck the concentration area of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system of the 12th separate missile brigade in the Kurortne area (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the "Vostochny" training ground in the Novopetrivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), as well as the concentration of enemy personnel near Kolotylivka (Belgorod region, Russia). Enemy losses are being clarified, the General Staff added.

Among other things, an ammunition storage depot was hit in the Novooleksiivka area (TOT Kherson region).

Defense Forces hit occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia06.03.26, 20:44 • 1374 views

A strike was also carried out on a technical observation post on the self-elevating drilling rig "Syvash" in the Black Sea. During the operations, a Ka-27 helicopter was additionally destroyed. The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tor missile system
Pantsir missile system
Kherson Oblast
Volnovakha
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Black Sea
Crimea