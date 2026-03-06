Defense Forces destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter, hit an Iskander OTRK concentration area in Crimea, and enemy air defense systems

Units of the Defense Forces hit a Ka-27 helicopter, an Iskander OTRK concentration area, air defense systems, and other enemy targets, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities on March 5th and the night of March 6th.

As a result, elements of the enemy's air defense were hit – the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system in the Akymivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Volnovakha area (TOT Donetsk region), as well as the S-300 air defense system launcher in the Strilkove area (TOT Kherson region). - the report says.

The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"

In addition, units of the Defense Forces struck the concentration area of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system of the 12th separate missile brigade in the Kurortne area (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the "Vostochny" training ground in the Novopetrivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), as well as the concentration of enemy personnel near Kolotylivka (Belgorod region, Russia). Enemy losses are being clarified, the General Staff added.

Among other things, an ammunition storage depot was hit in the Novooleksiivka area (TOT Kherson region).

Defense Forces hit occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

A strike was also carried out on a technical observation post on the self-elevating drilling rig "Syvash" in the Black Sea. During the operations, a Ka-27 helicopter was additionally destroyed. The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified, the General Staff summarized.