Defense Forces hit occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 4 and the night of March 5 struck a number of important enemy targets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, an ammunition depot in the Berdiansk district (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was hit, as well as an ammunition unloading point in Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, objects of material and technical support of the occupation forces were hit: warehouses of material and technical means in Berdiansk and Shevchenkivske (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) and Pryazovske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), as well as a fuel and lubricants depot in the Mariupol area. - the report says.

Also, enemy command and military infrastructure facilities were hit: a command and observation post in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy UAV control point in Murom (Belgorod region, Russia), and a communication tower in Prymorsk (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures to destroy the military infrastructure, logistics, and command posts of the Russian occupation forces. - noted the General Staff.

