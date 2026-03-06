$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 23121 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 23918 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 42464 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 20949 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 21021 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 20344 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19424 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19872 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17180 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Defense Forces hit occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

On March 4 and 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia. A command and observation post and a UAV control point were also destroyed.

Defense Forces hit occupiers' ammunition and fuel depots in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 4 and the night of March 5 struck a number of important enemy targets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, an ammunition depot in the Berdiansk district (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) was hit, as well as an ammunition unloading point in Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, objects of material and technical support of the occupation forces were hit: warehouses of material and technical means in Berdiansk and Shevchenkivske (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) and Pryazovske (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), as well as a fuel and lubricants depot in the Mariupol area.

- the report says.

Also, enemy command and military infrastructure facilities were hit: a command and observation post in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy UAV control point in Murom (Belgorod region, Russia), and a communication tower in Prymorsk (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures to destroy the military infrastructure, logistics, and command posts of the Russian occupation forces.

- noted the General Staff.

The General Staff confirmed damage to two Russian frigates, "Admiral Essen" and "Admiral Makarov"06.03.26, 20:30 • 612 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Crimea
Berdiansk
Mariupol