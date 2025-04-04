$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15844 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28956 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64906 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213985 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122705 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
News by theme

To improve logistics and connect TOT with Russian cities: invaders are building a road through Mariupol - City Council

russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.

Society • April 4, 10:45 AM • 3730 views

An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in Mariupol: about 700 chickens infected

An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in occupied Mariupol, the virus was detected in chickens from the private sector. According to the occupation authorities, about 700 chickens are infected.

Society • April 2, 04:04 PM • 15586 views

Caused damages to the state worth over UAH 5 billion: illegal coal mining stopped at Donbas mine

SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Svyato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused damages to the state worth UAH 5 billion.

Economy • April 1, 02:10 PM • 31685 views

It's even disgusting to wash your feet: Mariupol residents complain about the quality of water in their houses

Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about the terrible quality of water: green or rusty liquid flows from the taps, unsuitable even for technical needs. The water supply schedules are ignored by the occupiers.

War • April 1, 01:03 PM • 19864 views

They want to export 12 million tons of stolen goods: in Mariupol, the occupiers are increasing the port's capacity - the city council

Russian occupiers intend to increase the capacity of the port in Mariupol to export Ukrainian grain and metal. The invaders hope to export about 12 million tons per year.

War • April 1, 02:55 AM • 20419 views

The occupiers in Mariupol are preparing to celebrate the "80th anniversary of victory" against the backdrop of ruins

In Mariupol, the occupiers are preparing for a propaganda show, restoring monuments of the Soviet era. Against the backdrop of ruins, they plan to celebrate the "80th anniversary of victory", ignoring the needs of the population.

Society • April 1, 02:25 AM • 17787 views

Europe will not forget: Zelenskyy met with international partners on the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha

The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.

War • March 31, 07:54 PM • 6686 views

Teachers-collaborators from Mariupol are taught to report pro-Ukrainian families

Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.

War • March 31, 02:15 AM • 13005 views

The occupiers want to increase the capacity of the port of Mariupol in order to export stolen grain and metal

The Russians intend to export 12 million tons of stolen grain, metal and coal per year through the port of Mariupol. They plan to put into operation 18 new berths to increase cargo turnover.

War • March 29, 01:45 PM • 43844 views

A base of occupiers was set on fire in Mariupol - City Council

In occupied Mariupol, partisans set fire to a Russian parking lot on the Right Bank. Ammunition was destroyed and several pieces of equipment burned down. The location was established thanks to collaborators.

War • March 29, 07:42 AM • 13173 views

In Mariupol, a transportation hub is being built for the occupiers' military logistics - City Council

The occupiers are building bridges near Mariupol to improve logistics with Crimea. A railway line is also under construction to connect with Rostov.

War • March 28, 04:27 PM • 31552 views

Lubinec responded to the new brutal "sentences" against "Azov" fighters in Russia by sending official letters to the UN and ICRC

Dmytro Lubinec stated that the trial of "Azov" fighters is a violation of international law. He appealed to the UN and the ICRC, emphasizing that the world must condemn the illegal sentences.

War • March 26, 05:24 PM • 33607 views

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, propagandist Anna Prokofyeva of "Pervyi Kanal" was eliminated: what is known

Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.

War • March 26, 12:10 PM • 31641 views

In Russia, 23 "Azov" fighters were sentenced to long prison terms

A Russian court sentenced 12 "Azov" fighters to long prison terms. Another 11 fighters were sentenced in absentia, accused of terrorism.

War • March 26, 10:42 AM • 34853 views

Russia violates the rights of children in the occupied territories - UN report

The UN has reported widespread violations of children's rights in Ukraine due to the war and occupation. Hundreds of deaths, kidnappings and cases of imposing Russian education have been recorded.

War • March 22, 04:06 AM • 21469 views

Rebuilding the country together: "Dobrobat & Co Reconstruction Summit" starts on March 21

Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.

Business News • March 20, 10:58 AM • 81573 views

Coordination Headquarters for the Returned Prisoners of War: 18 defenders of "Azovstal" have returned home

197 defenders were returned to Ukraine, including 31 defenders of Mariupol, including 18 defenders of "Azovstal". 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also released.

Society • March 19, 02:36 PM • 3737 views

I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers

Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.

Society • March 19, 02:00 PM • 13941 views

In Mariupol, the occupiers are building a military training center on the site of a children's camp - City Council

On the site of the destroyed "Orlyonok" camp in Mariupol, the occupiers are building a "Warriors" military training center. This is another step towards the militarization of children, who are being recruited into the "Youth Army" and taught to shoot.

Society • March 18, 09:22 AM • 23103 views

Russia reports drone attack on Astrakhan region: fuel and energy complex under fire

Overnight, a fuel and energy complex facility in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation was attacked. A fire was reported, and there is one injured person. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 22 drones over various regions.

War • March 17, 06:57 AM • 16113 views

In Mariupol, the occupiers have not paid salaries to doctors and public utilities workers for months

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders have not paid salaries to employees of public utilities and doctors for months. People complain that the delays started back in January.

Society • March 13, 02:27 AM • 100758 views

Covered with steel from "Azovstal": "Ukrposhta" will release stamps dedicated to Mariupol

"Ukrposhta" announced the release of postage stamps "City of Heroes. Mariupol" with pieces of steel from "Azovstal". The stamps are dedicated to the defenders of the city and the victims of the bombing of the Drama Theatre, with a print run of 400 thousand copies.

Society • March 10, 05:49 PM • 33469 views

In occupied Mariupol, a monument to the occupiers is being erected by May 9.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a monument "Mariupol - City of Military Glory" is being built near Petrovsky Park. The stele with a granite column and the emblem of the Russian Federation is planned to depict the Russian occupiers of 2022.

Society • March 4, 02:45 PM • 19100 views

Critical shallowing of reservoir deepens water crisis in occupied Mariupol

The Old Crimean Reservoir, the only source of water for occupied Mariupol, is rapidly becoming shallow. The occupiers are planning to blow up the dams on the Malyi Kalchyk River to fill the reservoir, which could lead to an environmental disaster.

Society • March 3, 01:59 PM • 25818 views

A car with an occupant flew into the air in Mariupol: DIU shows video

A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier exploded in occupied Mariupol at about 1:30 am. According to preliminary data, the invader is in intensive care.

War • March 1, 11:29 AM • 35826 views

Car of FSB officer blown up in Mariupol: what is known

In the Primorsky district of Mariupol, guerrillas blew up the car of an FSB officer, who was seriously injured. The occupiers have tightened security measures and started mass checks of the local population.

War • February 28, 01:14 PM • 27966 views

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

In occupied Mariupol, water supply is restricted to 6 hours a day due to the critical shallowing of the Starokrymskoye reservoir. The city needs 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, while the reservoir can only provide 40,000.

Society • February 27, 12:25 PM • 37771 views

Bohdan Krotevych resigns as Azov's chief of staff

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan “Tavr” Krotevych is completing his service as Chief of Staff of the 12th Azov Brigade. In 10 years, he has risen from infantryman to chief of staff and participated in key operations, including the defense of Mariupol.

Society • February 26, 05:08 PM • 37109 views

Three Years of the Great War: Losses, Victories, and Heroism of Ukraine

On February 24, it will be three years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. During this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed over 800,000 occupiers, liberated significant territories, but have lost over 12,000 civilians.

Society • February 24, 04:00 AM • 108705 views

Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port

88 railcars of Ukrainian coal stolen by the occupiers arrived at the port of Mariupol. The invaders are planning to expand the port to 25 rail cars to increase the volume of stolen property.

War • February 22, 08:48 AM • 37863 views