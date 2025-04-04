russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.
An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in occupied Mariupol, the virus was detected in chickens from the private sector. According to the occupation authorities, about 700 chickens are infected.
SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Svyato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused damages to the state worth UAH 5 billion.
Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about the terrible quality of water: green or rusty liquid flows from the taps, unsuitable even for technical needs. The water supply schedules are ignored by the occupiers.
Russian occupiers intend to increase the capacity of the port in Mariupol to export Ukrainian grain and metal. The invaders hope to export about 12 million tons per year.
In Mariupol, the occupiers are preparing for a propaganda show, restoring monuments of the Soviet era. Against the backdrop of ruins, they plan to celebrate the "80th anniversary of victory", ignoring the needs of the population.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the inadmissibility of ignoring the consequences of the war and normalizing aggression. He thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine.
Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.
The Russians intend to export 12 million tons of stolen grain, metal and coal per year through the port of Mariupol. They plan to put into operation 18 new berths to increase cargo turnover.
In occupied Mariupol, partisans set fire to a Russian parking lot on the Right Bank. Ammunition was destroyed and several pieces of equipment burned down. The location was established thanks to collaborators.
The occupiers are building bridges near Mariupol to improve logistics with Crimea. A railway line is also under construction to connect with Rostov.
Dmytro Lubinec stated that the trial of "Azov" fighters is a violation of international law. He appealed to the UN and the ICRC, emphasizing that the world must condemn the illegal sentences.
Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.
A Russian court sentenced 12 "Azov" fighters to long prison terms. Another 11 fighters were sentenced in absentia, accused of terrorism.
The UN has reported widespread violations of children's rights in Ukraine due to the war and occupation. Hundreds of deaths, kidnappings and cases of imposing Russian education have been recorded.
Summit participants will learn about city recovery cases, gain knowledge for developing plans, and create a catalog of proposals.
197 defenders were returned to Ukraine, including 31 defenders of Mariupol, including 18 defenders of "Azovstal". 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also released.
Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.
On the site of the destroyed "Orlyonok" camp in Mariupol, the occupiers are building a "Warriors" military training center. This is another step towards the militarization of children, who are being recruited into the "Youth Army" and taught to shoot.
Overnight, a fuel and energy complex facility in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation was attacked. A fire was reported, and there is one injured person. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 22 drones over various regions.
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders have not paid salaries to employees of public utilities and doctors for months. People complain that the delays started back in January.
"Ukrposhta" announced the release of postage stamps "City of Heroes. Mariupol" with pieces of steel from "Azovstal". The stamps are dedicated to the defenders of the city and the victims of the bombing of the Drama Theatre, with a print run of 400 thousand copies.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a monument "Mariupol - City of Military Glory" is being built near Petrovsky Park. The stele with a granite column and the emblem of the Russian Federation is planned to depict the Russian occupiers of 2022.
The Old Crimean Reservoir, the only source of water for occupied Mariupol, is rapidly becoming shallow. The occupiers are planning to blow up the dams on the Malyi Kalchyk River to fill the reservoir, which could lead to an environmental disaster.
A Dacia SuperNova car used by the Russian occupier exploded in occupied Mariupol at about 1:30 am. According to preliminary data, the invader is in intensive care.
In the Primorsky district of Mariupol, guerrillas blew up the car of an FSB officer, who was seriously injured. The occupiers have tightened security measures and started mass checks of the local population.
In occupied Mariupol, water supply is restricted to 6 hours a day due to the critical shallowing of the Starokrymskoye reservoir. The city needs 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, while the reservoir can only provide 40,000.
Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan “Tavr” Krotevych is completing his service as Chief of Staff of the 12th Azov Brigade. In 10 years, he has risen from infantryman to chief of staff and participated in key operations, including the defense of Mariupol.
On February 24, it will be three years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. During this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed over 800,000 occupiers, liberated significant territories, but have lost over 12,000 civilians.
88 railcars of Ukrainian coal stolen by the occupiers arrived at the port of Mariupol. The invaders are planning to expand the port to 25 rail cars to increase the volume of stolen property.