Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1916 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 3148 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8784 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12036 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10244 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15393 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10148 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7844 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23162 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20193 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Comedy at the scene of a tragedy: Russians opened ticket sales at the Mariupol Drama Theater

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, ticket sales have resumed at the drama theater, despite it being destroyed by Russian troops. The first performances, including "Chic Wedding" and "The Scarlet Flower," are scheduled for late December.

Comedy at the scene of a tragedy: Russians opened ticket sales at the Mariupol Drama Theater
Photo: Mariupol City Council

Tickets for the drama theater have gone on sale in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The first performances are planned to be shown at the end of December.

Mariupol residents are invited to the "spectacular comedy 'Chic Wedding'". And children to the play "The Scarlet Flower". The playbill also includes "The Frog Princess", "The Bremen Town Musicians" and "The Empress's Favorite"

- the message says.

The occupiers also installed a New Year's tree inside the restored building, which they themselves destroyed in 2022.

Context

On March 16, 2022, the Russians dropped aerial bombs on the Mariupol Drama Theater. People, including children, were hiding in the building. There were signs saying "Children" on both sides of the theater building. But the Russian war criminals didn't care.

Recall

In Mariupol, Russian occupiers dismantled a memorial sign in honor of the 500th anniversary of Ukrainian Cossacks. We are talking about the memorial sign to the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks of the Kalmius Palanka, which was installed on the site of the Kalmius outpost - the center of the Kalmius Palanka itself.

Yevhen Ustimenko

