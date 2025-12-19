Comedy at the scene of a tragedy: Russians opened ticket sales at the Mariupol Drama Theater
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, ticket sales have resumed at the drama theater, despite it being destroyed by Russian troops. The first performances, including "Chic Wedding" and "The Scarlet Flower," are scheduled for late December.
Tickets for the drama theater have gone on sale in temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council.
Details
The first performances are planned to be shown at the end of December.
Mariupol residents are invited to the "spectacular comedy 'Chic Wedding'". And children to the play "The Scarlet Flower". The playbill also includes "The Frog Princess", "The Bremen Town Musicians" and "The Empress's Favorite"
The occupiers also installed a New Year's tree inside the restored building, which they themselves destroyed in 2022.
Context
On March 16, 2022, the Russians dropped aerial bombs on the Mariupol Drama Theater. People, including children, were hiding in the building. There were signs saying "Children" on both sides of the theater building. But the Russian war criminals didn't care.
Recall
In Mariupol, Russian occupiers dismantled a memorial sign in honor of the 500th anniversary of Ukrainian Cossacks. We are talking about the memorial sign to the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks of the Kalmius Palanka, which was installed on the site of the Kalmius outpost - the center of the Kalmius Palanka itself.