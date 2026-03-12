Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while

Photo: La Toya's Instagram

The mother of the legendary pop singer Michael Jackson, Katherine Jackson, has reappeared in public after a long break. The public appearance took place on the eve of her 96th birthday, UNN reports with reference to the Instagram of La Toya, her daughter.

Details

The woman attended a church service with her daughter, singer La Toya Jackson. The artist shared warm photos with her mother on her photo blog.

The video shows that Katherine moves in a wheelchair, but looks well-groomed and elegant. Despite her advanced age, she looks calm and bright.

This beautiful lady will turn 96 on May 4th. A kind soul who radiates love. An inspiration to us all! We love you, Mom! — La Toya wrote in the post.

In recent years, Katherine Jackson has led a rather reclusive lifestyle and rarely appears at public events. At the same time, she played a significant role in the life of the famous Jackson family. According to Michael Jackson himself, his mother always surrounded her children with care, support, and unconditional love.

