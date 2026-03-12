Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 6590 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 16541 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 24905 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 21197 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 26469 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30485 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36487 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34309 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44798 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121056 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
2.5m/s
60%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13539 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10600 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 15130 views
Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildrenVideoMarch 11, 05:18 PM • 6344 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 8718 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 15154 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 21513 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 26734 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 57901 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 64040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while11:05 PM • 408 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 8766 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10621 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13563 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26542 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Katherine Jackson attended church with her daughter La Toya ahead of her 96th birthday. The woman uses a wheelchair and lives a reclusive life.

Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while
Photo: La Toya's Instagram

The mother of the legendary pop singer Michael Jackson, Katherine Jackson, has reappeared in public after a long break. The public appearance took place on the eve of her 96th birthday, UNN reports with reference to the Instagram of La Toya, her daughter.

Details

The woman attended a church service with her daughter, singer La Toya Jackson. The artist shared warm photos with her mother on her photo blog.

The video shows that Katherine moves in a wheelchair, but looks well-groomed and elegant. Despite her advanced age, she looks calm and bright.

This beautiful lady will turn 96 on May 4th. A kind soul who radiates love. An inspiration to us all! We love you, Mom!

— La Toya wrote in the post.

In recent years, Katherine Jackson has led a rather reclusive lifestyle and rarely appears at public events. At the same time, she played a significant role in the life of the famous Jackson family. According to Michael Jackson himself, his mother always surrounded her children with care, support, and unconditional love.

Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star11.03.26, 19:32 • 8766 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite