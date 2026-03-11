Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - media

$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 9530 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18035 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16084 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20944 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27661 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34799 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33560 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120731 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87849 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action Star
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

Ukrainian instructors will train German soldiers in the tactics of using UAVs and artillery. The cooperation is part of NATO's preparation for a Russian attack in 2029.

Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - media

Ukrainian military instructors will help train German soldiers, sharing combat experience gained during the war with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that Germany and Ukraine last month agreed to send Ukrainian instructors to German army training facilities, where they will share practical lessons from the war.

According to German Army Commander Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Ukrainian military personnel have unique experience in modern warfare against Russia.

"We have high expectations. The Ukrainian military is currently the only one in the world with real front-line experience in combat operations against Russia," he said.

The first group of Ukrainian instructors is expected to consist of several dozen military personnel who will train German soldiers for several weeks.

In particular, they will share experience in the fields of artillery, drone use, armored vehicle operations, engineering support, and command and control systems.

According to Freuding, such cooperation is part of preparations for a possible large-scale Russian attack on NATO by approximately 2029 — a similar scenario is being considered in assessments by German and other Western intelligence services.

NATO not ready for future war with Russia based on Estonia exercises - WSJ13.02.26, 16:04 • 3833 views

"This is almost already the day after tomorrow. We have no time – the enemy will not wait for us to announce that we are ready," the general noted.

The material also emphasizes that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has already trained thousands of Ukrainian military personnel to work with Western weapon systems, including Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and air defense systems.

Freuding added that Ukrainian forces have developed new combat tactics during the war, including the active use of drones and digital control systems.

"The fact that they are now coming to us as instructors testifies to a security partnership on equal terms," he emphasized.

Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany - Zelenskyy11.03.26, 18:22 • 2684 views

Recall

In December 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began threatening Europe with war, and also emphasized that in the event of war, "a situation can very quickly arise where we have no one to negotiate with."

Subsequently, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in response to the EU's plans to close entry to Europe for all participants in the war against Ukraine, threatened that they "can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945."

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

