Ukrainian military instructors will help train German soldiers, sharing combat experience gained during the war with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

It is noted that Germany and Ukraine last month agreed to send Ukrainian instructors to German army training facilities, where they will share practical lessons from the war.

According to German Army Commander Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, Ukrainian military personnel have unique experience in modern warfare against Russia.

"We have high expectations. The Ukrainian military is currently the only one in the world with real front-line experience in combat operations against Russia," he said.

The first group of Ukrainian instructors is expected to consist of several dozen military personnel who will train German soldiers for several weeks.

In particular, they will share experience in the fields of artillery, drone use, armored vehicle operations, engineering support, and command and control systems.

According to Freuding, such cooperation is part of preparations for a possible large-scale Russian attack on NATO by approximately 2029 — a similar scenario is being considered in assessments by German and other Western intelligence services.

"This is almost already the day after tomorrow. We have no time – the enemy will not wait for us to announce that we are ready," the general noted.

The material also emphasizes that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has already trained thousands of Ukrainian military personnel to work with Western weapon systems, including Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and air defense systems.

Freuding added that Ukrainian forces have developed new combat tactics during the war, including the active use of drones and digital control systems.

"The fact that they are now coming to us as instructors testifies to a security partnership on equal terms," he emphasized.

Recall

In December 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began threatening Europe with war, and also emphasized that in the event of war, "a situation can very quickly arise where we have no one to negotiate with."

Subsequently, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in response to the EU's plans to close entry to Europe for all participants in the war against Ukraine, threatened that they "can go without visas, like in 1812 and 1945."