Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received the German part of the missiles for Patriot air defense systems, the supply of which was agreed upon by partners during the last meeting in the "Ramstein" format. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, the agreement on the transfer of missiles was reached with the participation of several countries.

Indeed, at the last "Ramstein" meeting, there was an agreement from partners that we would receive approximately the same number of missiles for Patriot systems, specifically PAC-3 – Zelenskyy noted.

The President clarified that the supply package was formed jointly by several states.

It was not from one country, let's be honest, but from several countries. In total, it was as much as you said. This is one of the air defense packages that we periodically agree on with partners – he added.

Zelenskyy also reported that part of the missiles transferred by Germany has already arrived in Ukraine.

We wanted more, it turned out as it turned out. The German part of these missiles arrived yesterday – the President emphasized.

