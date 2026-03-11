Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany - Zelenskyy

$43.860.0351.040.33
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip04:24 PM
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14384 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48615 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58347 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likeMarch 10, 04:04 PM
Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the arrival of the German part of the missiles for air defense. The supply of PAC-3 was agreed upon by several countries at the last Ramstein meeting.

Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received the German part of the missiles for Patriot air defense systems, the supply of which was agreed upon by partners during the last meeting in the "Ramstein" format. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, the agreement on the transfer of missiles was reached with the participation of several countries.

Indeed, at the last "Ramstein" meeting, there was an agreement from partners that we would receive approximately the same number of missiles for Patriot systems, specifically PAC-3 

– Zelenskyy noted.

The President clarified that the supply package was formed jointly by several states.

It was not from one country, let's be honest, but from several countries. In total, it was as much as you said. This is one of the air defense packages that we periodically agree on with partners 

– he added.

Zelenskyy also reported that part of the missiles transferred by Germany has already arrived in Ukraine.

We wanted more, it turned out as it turned out. The German part of these missiles arrived yesterday 

– the President emphasized.

Ukraine needs only US licenses to produce anti-ballistic missiles - Zelenskyy10.03.26, 19:32 • 2846 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

