Norwegian King Harald joked about the Netflix film that tells the story of his daughter, who married an American "shaman. "
A trial has begun in Poland against the country's former president, who is accused of xenophobia and discrimination.
A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.
David Ellison's Paramount Skydance is the leading contender to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, despite an initial offer being rejected. The potential deal could be worth up to $74 billion, making it the largest in the media industry in the last decade.
A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.
Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" at the Camerimage Festival in Toruń, Poland.
Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, risks losing her West Village apartment worth over $3. 5 million due to unpaid mortgage of $2.5 million. She also faces other financial issues, including a $1.4 million lawsuit for an office.
During the trial of Andriy Bilous, the defense stated that the victim girls did not take into account acting training. The judge expressed regret over the absence of journalists at the hearing.
Italy, Switzerland, and Spain offer up to 32,000 euros for moving to remote villages to combat the demographic crisis. However, these programs are investment-based and have strict conditions, including long-term residency, real estate investment, or starting a business.
Actress Jennifer Lopez, according to insiders, is obsessed with the idea of getting her ex-husband Ben Affleck back using witchcraft and astrology. She also continues to live in their shared $68 million mansion.
Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.
Streaming service Netflix has ordered a drama series "Kennedy" about the life of the influential Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender will play Joseph Kennedy Sr. in the first season of eight episodes.
A series of audacious museum thefts in Europe, including the Louvre heist, has shown that stolen items are quickly melted down or sold on the black market. Experts note that a lack of investment in security turns even the most famous collections into easy prey, and the chances of recovering stolen goods intact are almost zero.
On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering amendments to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, and on October 22, it is expected to adopt it as a basis. General fund revenues are projected at UAH 2.8 trillion, with a priority on defense and security.
Disney will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA with a large-scale celebration in 2026, including a 24/7 broadcast on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The event will feature new attractions, television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married financier Alex Grushinsky. The ceremony took place on October 18 at the historic Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine monastery in Spain.
Youth slang is a collection of informal words and expressions used by young people for self-identification and language experimentation. Adults should be open to new things, listen to teenagers, and not be afraid to ask about the meaning of unfamiliar words.
From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World", founded by Ukrainian women. The jury includes Oscar winner Peter Straughan and other prominent film figures.
Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized in Toulon, where she underwent surgery and is now recovering. Doctors will continue to monitor her condition.
The Ministry of Culture plans to expand the range of paid services offered by nature reserves and museums to attract funds for the preservation of monuments. The government will also support projects that promote Ukrainian cultural heritage, particularly through international cooperation with UNESCO and the EU.
The Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" may be banned in Ukraine, said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.
91-year-old French actress Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized in Toulon due to serious health problems. The star is being treated at the private clinic Saint-Jean after surgery.
The famous mid-century modern estate in Palm Springs, once owned by William Holden, is for sale for $10. 99 million. Built in 1955, the house is part of architectural heritage and film history.
Diane Keaton, Oscar winner and star of "The Godfather," died on October 11 at the age of 79 from pneumonia. The family confirmed the cause of death, thanked for the support, and asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to a local food bank or animal shelter.
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.
Renault revives the iconic R5 Turbo 3E, releasing an updated electric version. The new car has 555 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.
45-year-old Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old beloved Inka Williams appeared at the premiere of the film "Roofman" in London. The couple attracted public attention with a tender kiss on the red carpet.
The Cascio family has filed court documents accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse and psychological manipulation of five children over 25 years. They are demanding £160 million after the expiration of a confidentiality agreement, claiming rights violations and pressure from Jackson's heirs.
The streaming service HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine on October 14, offering two tariffs: Standard (€7. 99/month) and Premium (€9.99/month). The platform provides access to content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC Studios, Max Originals, and Discovery with Ukrainian localization and dubbing.