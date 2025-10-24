$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16608 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29219 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23501 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28087 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24616 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40990 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25697 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76128 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19286 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40990 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36429 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36821 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14423 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17680 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29956 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53146 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36393 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Products

Film

News by theme
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"

Norwegian King Harald joked about the Netflix film that tells the story of his daughter, who married an American "shaman. "

Culture • October 24, 12:41 PM • 17681 views
Trial of Andrzej Duda begins in Warsaw: former Polish president accused of discriminatory statements

A trial has begun in Poland against the country's former president, who is accused of xenophobia and discrimination.

News of the World • October 24, 12:25 PM • 3056 views
Man in US detained for playing 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' in front of National Guard - reportVideo

A Washington resident has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was detained for playing Darth Vader's theme during a protest against the National Guard. The lawsuit seeks damages for violations of the First and Fourth Amendments to the US Constitution.

News of the World • October 24, 07:12 AM • 3142 views
David Ellison's Paramount takes lead in race to buy Warner Bros. Discovery – Reuters

David Ellison's Paramount Skydance is the leading contender to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, despite an initial offer being rejected. The potential deal could be worth up to $74 billion, making it the largest in the media industry in the last decade.

News of the World • October 23, 06:18 PM • 3166 views
Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen

A University of California study found that Generation Z prefers true stories about friendship and platonic relationships over sexual content in films. Almost half of teenagers consider modern shows overly sexual, which coincides with a decrease in sexual activity among them.

Society • October 23, 04:19 PM • 2740 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" at the Camerimage Festival in Toruń, Poland.

Culture • October 23, 01:31 PM • 34900 views
Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman risks losing $3.5 million apartmentPhoto

Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, risks losing her West Village apartment worth over $3. 5 million due to unpaid mortgage of $2.5 million. She also faces other financial issues, including a $1.4 million lawsuit for an office.

News of the World • October 23, 01:08 PM • 1794 views
Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's OfficePhoto

During the trial of Andriy Bilous, the defense stated that the victim girls did not take into account acting training. The judge expressed regret over the absence of journalists at the hearing.

Society • October 22, 02:10 PM • 4880 views
Exclusive
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance

Italy, Switzerland, and Spain offer up to 32,000 euros for moving to remote villages to combat the demographic crisis. However, these programs are investment-based and have strict conditions, including long-term residency, real estate investment, or starting a business.

Society • October 22, 02:00 PM • 55009 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media

Actress Jennifer Lopez, according to insiders, is obsessed with the idea of getting her ex-husband Ben Affleck back using witchcraft and astrology. She also continues to live in their shared $68 million mansion.

News of the World • October 21, 04:48 PM • 62024 views
Warner Bros. Discovery announced it is up for sale – Media

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.

News of the World • October 21, 03:53 PM • 3502 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series

Streaming service Netflix has ordered a drama series "Kennedy" about the life of the influential Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender will play Joseph Kennedy Sr. in the first season of eight episodes.

Culture • October 21, 12:00 PM • 68269 views
Daring Louvre Heist: Thieves Likely to Be Caught, But Jewels Unlikely to Be Recovered

A series of audacious museum thefts in Europe, including the Louvre heist, has shown that stolen items are quickly melted down or sold on the black market. Experts note that a lack of investment in security turns even the most famous collections into easy prey, and the chances of recovering stolen goods intact are almost zero.

News of the World • October 21, 08:22 AM • 3389 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026

On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering amendments to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, and on October 22, it is expected to adopt it as a basis. General fund revenues are projected at UAH 2.8 trillion, with a priority on defense and security.

Economy • October 21, 06:03 AM • 76978 views
Disney to celebrate 250th anniversary of the USA with 24/7 broadcast, new attractions, and fireworks at theme parks

Disney will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the USA with a large-scale celebration in 2026, including a 24/7 broadcast on Disney+, ABC, ESPN, and other platforms. The event will feature new attractions, television projects, and fireworks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Culture • October 20, 04:20 PM • 3456 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhoto

29-year-old Stella Banderas, daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, married financier Alex Grushinsky. The ceremony took place on October 18 at the historic Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine monastery in Spain.

Culture • October 19, 04:07 PM • 13788 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto

Youth slang is a collection of informal words and expressions used by young people for self-identification and language experimentation. Adults should be open to new things, listen to teenagers, and not be afraid to ask about the meaning of unfamiliar words.

Society • October 19, 08:35 AM • 91319 views
London to host International Film Festival "Women and the World": a star-studded jury

From November 6 to 12, 2025, London will host the International Film Festival "Women and the World", founded by Ukrainian women. The jury includes Oscar winner Peter Straughan and other prominent film figures.

Society • October 17, 03:00 PM • 2561 views
Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot underwent surgery, doctors are monitoring her condition - Media

Iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized in Toulon, where she underwent surgery and is now recovering. Doctors will continue to monitor her condition.

News of the World • October 17, 10:54 AM • 3224 views
The range of paid services for nature reserves and museums may be expanded - the Ministry of Culture announced new initiatives

The Ministry of Culture plans to expand the range of paid services offered by nature reserves and museums to attract funds for the preservation of monuments. The government will also support projects that promote Ukrainian cultural heritage, particularly through international cooperation with UNESCO and the EU.

Culture • October 17, 09:17 AM • 2418 views
Ukraine calls for sanctions against the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" due to its ties with Russia

The Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" may be banned in Ukraine, said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

Society • October 16, 07:58 PM • 15493 views
91-year-old Brigitte Bardot hospitalized in a private clinic in Toulon - MediaPhoto

91-year-old French actress Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized in Toulon due to serious health problems. The star is being treated at the private clinic Saint-Jean after surgery.

Culture • October 16, 05:40 PM • 14052 views
Hollywood star's historic estate listed for $11 millionPhoto

The famous mid-century modern estate in Palm Springs, once owned by William Holden, is for sale for $10. 99 million. Built in 1955, the house is part of architectural heritage and film history.

Culture • October 16, 09:24 AM • 4443 views
Diane Keaton's family revealed the cause of her death at 79

Diane Keaton, Oscar winner and star of "The Godfather," died on October 11 at the age of 79 from pneumonia. The family confirmed the cause of death, thanked for the support, and asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to a local food bank or animal shelter.

Culture • October 16, 09:22 AM • 4599 views
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas broke up after nine months of romantic relationship

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ended their romantic relationship after nine months but remain friends. The couple realized that "the spark was gone" and decided to stop dating.

News of the World • October 16, 08:09 AM • 4165 views
Honoring a legend: Renault brings back an unusual 80s car in an updated formPhoto

Renault revives the iconic R5 Turbo 3E, releasing an updated electric version. The new car has 555 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Auto • October 15, 05:02 PM • 4626 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto

45-year-old Channing Tatum and his 26-year-old beloved Inka Williams appeared at the premiere of the film "Roofman" in London. The couple attracted public attention with a tender kiss on the red carpet.

News of the World • October 15, 03:48 PM • 106394 views
The Cascio family demands £160 million for Michael Jackson's sexual abuse of five children

The Cascio family has filed court documents accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse and psychological manipulation of five children over 25 years. They are demanding £160 million after the expiration of a confidentiality agreement, claiming rights violations and pressure from Jackson's heirs.

News of the World • October 15, 12:20 PM • 4208 views
HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine: two tariffs, Ukrainian dubbing, and world-class content

The streaming service HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine on October 14, offering two tariffs: Standard (€7. 99/month) and Premium (€9.99/month). The platform provides access to content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC Studios, Max Originals, and Discovery with Ukrainian localization and dubbing.

Society • October 15, 09:01 AM • 14385 views