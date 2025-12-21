Reuters' information about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans to "seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe" is not true. This was stated on the X social network by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, reports UNN.

Details

She, in particular, accused the publication of spreading a false narrative to block US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives.

No, this is a lie and propaganda. Reuters willingly speaks on behalf of the warmongers who want to undermine President Trump's relentless efforts to end this bloody war, which has resulted in over a million casualties on both sides. - wrote Gabbard.

She called such actions "dangerous," accusing the media of inciting "hysteria and fear among people to make them support the escalation of the war, which is what NATO and the EU really want, to directly involve the US armed forces in a war with Russia."

"US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO. It also assesses that, as the last few years have shown, Russia's combat operations indicate that it currently does not have the capability to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe," Gabbard summarized.

Context

Earlier, Reuters, citing six unnamed sources, reported that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin still intends to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR, despite the desire of Russian negotiators to end the war.

Putin personally chose Witkoff as a key intermediary to promote his vision for settling the war - WSJ