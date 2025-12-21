$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that Reuters' information about Putin's intentions to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe is lies and propaganda. She accused the publication of spreading a false narrative to block Donald Trump's peace initiatives.

"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe

Reuters' information about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans to "seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe" is not true. This was stated on the X social network by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, reports UNN.

Details

She, in particular, accused the publication of spreading a false narrative to block US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives.

No, this is a lie and propaganda. Reuters willingly speaks on behalf of the warmongers who want to undermine President Trump's relentless efforts to end this bloody war, which has resulted in over a million casualties on both sides.

- wrote Gabbard.

She called such actions "dangerous," accusing the media of inciting "hysteria and fear among people to make them support the escalation of the war, which is what NATO and the EU really want, to directly involve the US armed forces in a war with Russia."

"US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO. It also assesses that, as the last few years have shown, Russia's combat operations indicate that it currently does not have the capability to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe," Gabbard summarized.

Context

Earlier, Reuters, citing six unnamed sources, reported that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin still intends to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR, despite the desire of Russian negotiators to end the war.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Tulsi Gabbard
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Ukraine