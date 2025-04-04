$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13778 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24262 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62285 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209835 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120415 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388666 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308458 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244031 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128541 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388666 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308458 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1560 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12423 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42841 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70914 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56687 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

NATO

News by theme

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 10120 views

For the entire NATO it is obvious that Russia is a long-term threat - Rutte

NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.

War • April 4, 12:41 PM • 8916 views

Ukraine should be given security guarantees that will not allow Putin to attack - Rutte

Security guarantees for Ukraine should make it impossible for Putin to seize Ukrainian territories in the future, NATO Secretary General Rutte said. The Alliance provides Ukraine with the necessary defense support.

War • April 4, 12:10 PM • 7636 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5056 views

Sybiga at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to peace

Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • April 4, 10:14 AM • 5466 views

"White Paper" on EU defense is in line with NATO goals - Kallas

The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.

News of the World • April 4, 09:58 AM • 5672 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 145190 views

Britain and France accused Putin of delaying ceasefire negotiations

Britain and France have accused Putin of delaying ceasefire talks in Ukraine. They called on Russia to provide an immediate response to the United States.

War • April 4, 07:58 AM • 11271 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 367341 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.

War • April 4, 03:29 AM • 113706 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

According to General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine has expanded the categories for mobilization and regrouped forces. He emphasized that Ukrainians are now in strong positions.

War • April 3, 10:18 PM • 21722 views

Sybiha met with Rubio at NATO headquarters: informed about Russia's violation of the energy truce

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and discussed Russia's violation of the energy truce. Ukraine is interested in developing investment cooperation.

Politics • April 3, 07:10 PM • 5564 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Politics • April 3, 06:22 PM • 10982 views

Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only Ukraine, but also Europe - Sybiha

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.

War • April 3, 04:56 PM • 11668 views

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.

Politics • April 3, 04:45 PM • 11145 views

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10444 views

Ukraine is not removing NATO membership from the negotiation table – Zelensky

Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.

War • April 3, 02:28 PM • 11379 views

Focusing on the path to peace and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters. He will hold talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies on peace and support for Ukraine.

War • April 3, 12:42 PM • 7588 views

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10446 views

Trump supports NATO, the US wants it to be stronger - Rubio

The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.

News of the World • April 3, 10:40 AM • 7700 views

NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.

News of the World • April 3, 09:53 AM • 10920 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12207 views

In Russia, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed, one pilot died - Russian media

A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed in the Irkutsk region. One pilot died, the likely cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.

War • April 2, 05:34 PM • 22261 views

So that Putin does not try to seize even a square kilometer again: Rutte on establishing lasting peace in Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 04:30 PM • 25852 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22777 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21049 views

Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

War • April 2, 02:05 PM • 36054 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22631 views

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20700 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

In Ukraine, 2268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources. The legal entities are owned by representatives of 51 countries, and the "SCM", "Smart-holding" and other groups are among the shareholders of more than 10 companies.

Economy • April 2, 07:39 AM • 557758 views