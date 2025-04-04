NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.
Security guarantees for Ukraine should make it impossible for Putin to seize Ukrainian territories in the future, NATO Secretary General Rutte said. The Alliance provides Ukraine with the necessary defense support.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.
General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
Britain and France have accused Putin of delaying ceasefire talks in Ukraine. They called on Russia to provide an immediate response to the United States.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.
According to General Christopher Cavoli, Ukraine has expanded the categories for mobilization and regrouped forces. He emphasized that Ukrainians are now in strong positions.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and discussed Russia's violation of the energy truce. Ukraine is interested in developing investment cooperation.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.
The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
Ukraine is not excluding the issue of NATO membership from negotiations, despite the resistance of some countries. Zelensky emphasized the importance of security guarantees similar to NATO before joining the Alliance.
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters. He will hold talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies on peace and support for Ukraine.
The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
The US Secretary of State stated that Trump is for an Alliance that has strength and resources. Rubio emphasized that NATO members should increase defense spending to 5%.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed in the Irkutsk region. One pilot died, the likely cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.
The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
In Ukraine, 2268 companies and 78 individuals have the right to use mineral resources. The legal entities are owned by representatives of 51 countries, and the "SCM", "Smart-holding" and other groups are among the shareholders of more than 10 companies.