ISW: Russia's goals in Ukraine are incompatible with Trump's peace plan

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16665 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14682 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19886 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29277 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62184 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58457 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33765 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59550 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106694 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166216 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16687 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50153 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62209 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58472 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166219 views
09:21 AM • 22441 views

ISW: Russia's goals in Ukraine are incompatible with Trump's peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32291 views

Russian statements indicate a rejection of Trump's approach to a ceasefire and further negotiations. The Kremlin says that any peace process must take into account the "modern realities" of the war.

ISW: Russia's goals in Ukraine are incompatible with Trump's peace plan

Russia's goals in its war against Ukraine are incompatible with US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, refer to an interview with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to one of the Russian media, in which he stated that the current negotiations between Russia and the United States are unlikely to lead to "instant results," contrary to the stated goal of US President Donald Trump to achieve a general ceasefire and a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine in the near future.

Peskov said ... that "everything is progressing very well" regarding bilateral US-Russian negotiations and discussions about the war in Ukraine, but there are likely to be no immediate results

- the article states.

At the same time, the authors point to a statement by the Director of the Second Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleksiy Polishchuk, who noted that Russia is ready to participate in negotiations that "take into account the current realities" of the war and eliminate its "root causes."

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that any peace process in Ukraine must address these so-called "root causes." ... Lavrov previously identified the "root causes" as NATO's alleged violation of its commitment not to expand eastward and Ukraine's alleged discrimination against Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine

- remind in ISW.

Productively discussed "aspects of Ukrainian settlement": first comments from Russia about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff11.04.25, 23:39 • 6931 view

They emphasize that these so-called "root causes" are a reference to Russia's pre-war demands, which effectively mean the complete capitulation of Ukraine and the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

"Peskov's and Polishchuk's comments also reflect the Kremlin's continued rejection of President Trump's stated approach of establishing a truce and further negotiations on a broader peace agreement," the analysts summarize.

Reminder

The day before, Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events surrounding the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after the meeting between the American representative Vitkoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha13.04.25, 23:10 • 5081 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
