Russia's goals in its war against Ukraine are incompatible with US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, refer to an interview with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to one of the Russian media, in which he stated that the current negotiations between Russia and the United States are unlikely to lead to "instant results," contrary to the stated goal of US President Donald Trump to achieve a general ceasefire and a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine in the near future.

Peskov said ... that "everything is progressing very well" regarding bilateral US-Russian negotiations and discussions about the war in Ukraine, but there are likely to be no immediate results - the article states.

At the same time, the authors point to a statement by the Director of the Second Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Oleksiy Polishchuk, who noted that Russia is ready to participate in negotiations that "take into account the current realities" of the war and eliminate its "root causes."

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that any peace process in Ukraine must address these so-called "root causes." ... Lavrov previously identified the "root causes" as NATO's alleged violation of its commitment not to expand eastward and Ukraine's alleged discrimination against Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine - remind in ISW.

Productively discussed "aspects of Ukrainian settlement": first comments from Russia about the negotiations between Putin and Witkoff

They emphasize that these so-called "root causes" are a reference to Russia's pre-war demands, which effectively mean the complete capitulation of Ukraine and the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

"Peskov's and Polishchuk's comments also reflect the Kremlin's continued rejection of President Trump's stated approach of establishing a truce and further negotiations on a broader peace agreement," the analysts summarize.

Reminder

The day before, Donald Trump shared his vision of the development of events surrounding the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of progress in this process. He made his statement the day after the meeting between the American representative Vitkoff and the president of the terrorist country Putin.

Information about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara is fake - Sybiha