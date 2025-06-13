$41.490.02
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 40887 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43460 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43153 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51544 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69538 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
June 13, 08:47 AM
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76790 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95535 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM
June 12, 04:35 PM • 241980 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171579 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5226 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a bill that prohibits children without mandatory vaccinations from attending educational institutions, unless there are medical contraindications. The implementation of the law will require UAH 520 million.

In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, which, in particular, stipulates that children who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar will not be able to stay in educational institutions - provided that they do not have medical contraindications to vaccinations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №13367.

Details

As UNN wrote, at the Cabinet meeting on June 11, the government approved a draft law on protection against infectious diseases, which defines the principles of vaccination. It also clearly defines the sources of funding for preventive vaccinations.

It is proposed, in particular, to establish the powers of the Ministry of Health to determine the list of infections that can be prevented by vaccination.

A list of mandatory vaccinations, a vaccination calendar, vaccinations for health reasons and for epidemic indications will also be determined.

The bill also proposes to clearly define the sources of funding for these types of preventive vaccinations

The current legislation in this area is proposed to be supplemented with the terms "side effects" and "adverse events after vaccination", as well as to establish a procedure for proper response in case of their occurrence.

The provision on the rights and obligations of citizens and public associations, legal entities and individuals - entrepreneurs in this area is to be modernized.

In addition, according to the bill, children who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar will not be able to stay in educational institutions - provided that they do not have medical contraindications to vaccinations.

Persons without existing medical contraindications who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar are not allowed to stay in children's health and recreation facilities, as well as to attend educational institutions. In this case, a person can exercise the right to education in extramural, distance, network, individual or other forms of education defined by law 

- the draft law says.

It is also stipulated that if an adult capable person or legal representatives of a minor or incapacitated person who should be vaccinated refuses mandatory preventive vaccinations, the health worker must take from them a confirmation of refusal, and if they do not want to provide such confirmation - draw up an act in the form and in the manner approved by the Ministry of Health.

It should be noted that according to the financial and economic justification, if it is adopted in 2025, UAH 520 million 517.6 thousand will be needed for its implementation.

The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"11.06.25, 15:37 • 2286 views

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, in May of this year, new requirements for the storage, transportation, acceptance and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations (MIBP) came into force. The relevant order of the Ministry of Health has been updated.

