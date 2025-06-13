In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, which, in particular, stipulates that children who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar will not be able to stay in educational institutions - provided that they do not have medical contraindications to vaccinations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №13367.

Details

As UNN wrote, at the Cabinet meeting on June 11, the government approved a draft law on protection against infectious diseases, which defines the principles of vaccination. It also clearly defines the sources of funding for preventive vaccinations.

It is proposed, in particular, to establish the powers of the Ministry of Health to determine the list of infections that can be prevented by vaccination.

A list of mandatory vaccinations, a vaccination calendar, vaccinations for health reasons and for epidemic indications will also be determined.

The bill also proposes to clearly define the sources of funding for these types of preventive vaccinations

The current legislation in this area is proposed to be supplemented with the terms "side effects" and "adverse events after vaccination", as well as to establish a procedure for proper response in case of their occurrence.

The provision on the rights and obligations of citizens and public associations, legal entities and individuals - entrepreneurs in this area is to be modernized.

In addition, according to the bill, children who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar will not be able to stay in educational institutions - provided that they do not have medical contraindications to vaccinations.

Persons without existing medical contraindications who have not received mandatory preventive vaccinations according to the vaccination calendar are not allowed to stay in children's health and recreation facilities, as well as to attend educational institutions. In this case, a person can exercise the right to education in extramural, distance, network, individual or other forms of education defined by law - the draft law says.

It is also stipulated that if an adult capable person or legal representatives of a minor or incapacitated person who should be vaccinated refuses mandatory preventive vaccinations, the health worker must take from them a confirmation of refusal, and if they do not want to provide such confirmation - draw up an act in the form and in the manner approved by the Ministry of Health.

It should be noted that according to the financial and economic justification, if it is adopted in 2025, UAH 520 million 517.6 thousand will be needed for its implementation.

The government proposes to stipulate the provisions on vaccination in the legislation, in particular on "side effects"

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, in May of this year, new requirements for the storage, transportation, acceptance and accounting of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations (MIBP) came into force. The relevant order of the Ministry of Health has been updated.