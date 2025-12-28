A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to death

In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at a poultry farm. This was reported by the main department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Chernivtsi region, according to UNN.

Details

At night, on December 28, a call was received about a large-scale fire in the village of Zamostia, Vashkivtsi territorial community, Vyzhnytsia district. The owner informed the rescuers about the incident.

Firefighters and local fire brigades extinguished the fire in the poultry house building over an area of 975 square meters.

Due to the late detection of the fire, the flames destroyed the ceiling and roof of the building. As a result of the fire, about 5,000 heads of poultry (chickens) died.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused are being investigated by specialists. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fire.

