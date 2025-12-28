$41.930.00
A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Chernivtsi region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at a poultry farm in the village of Zamostya. The fire destroyed a building with an area of 975 square meters and led to the death of about 5,000 birds.

A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to death

In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at a poultry farm. This was reported by the main department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Chernivtsi region, according to UNN.

Details

At night, on December 28, a call was received about a large-scale fire in the village of Zamostia, Vashkivtsi territorial community, Vyzhnytsia district. The owner informed the rescuers about the incident.

Firefighters and local fire brigades extinguished the fire in the poultry house building over an area of 975 square meters.

Due to the late detection of the fire, the flames destroyed the ceiling and roof of the building. As a result of the fire, about 5,000 heads of poultry (chickens) died.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused are being investigated by specialists. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fire.

Recall

In the Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an infrastructure facility caused by a Russian UAV attack. The enemy launched a repeated strike on the State Emergency Service's work site, but no personnel were injured.

