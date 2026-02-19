MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity

$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 11890 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 18794 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 16805 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 28566 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 20447 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 31758 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26229 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25526 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24822 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18725 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 19473 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

MELOVIN did not keep silent about this and stopped the rumors about Petro's infidelity on his Telegram. In particular, the artist made it clear that despite the breakup, he has a wonderful attitude towards his ex-lover.

One of the most outrageous artists, singer MELOVIN, commented on his former fiancé cheating on him with a married man. This is reported by UNN with reference to MELOVIN's Telegram. 

Details

So, it recently became known that the artist ended his relationship with military medic Petro. The couple broke up peacefully, and the celebrity thanked Petro "for the experience" in his Stories. 

MELOVIN concert in Rivne canceled due to protests against same-sex marriage18.02.26, 11:52 • 3616 views

MELOVIN did not keep silent about this and stopped rumors about Petro's infidelity in his Telegram. In particular, the artist made it clear that despite the breakup, he has a great attitude towards his ex-lover.

Oh. What they won't come up with to hype. Petro is a wonderful guy. Nothing of what they are trying to pour on him is true. He is a man of honor and a hero who saves lives. This is all my comment 

— the singer noted.

Recall

At the end of last year, MELOVIN received a public marriage proposal from Petro Zloti. The couple had a special status for 2.5 months.

Antonina Tumanova

