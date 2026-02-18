$43.260.09
MELOVIN concert in Rivne canceled due to protests against same-sex marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

In Rivne, on February 17, MELOVIN's concert was disrupted due to protests by activists against same-sex marriage. The organizers canceled the performance for the safety of the audience.

MELOVIN concert in Rivne canceled due to protests against same-sex marriage
Photo: www.instagram.com/mastershow.event/

In Rivne, a concert by the popular Ukrainian artist MELOVIN was disrupted. The concert was supposed to take place on February 17 at the city palace of culture, but the show never started. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the concert organizers.

Details

Activists came to the venue of the show and protested against same-sex marriages. We remind you that MELOVIN is known not only for his hits but also for his position on protecting LGBTQ+. At one time, the artist came out and admitted his bisexuality.

The participants of the action chanted slogans against same-sex relationships, which quickly escalated the situation at the entrance to the hall. Later, the organizers announced to those present that the concert was canceled.

Heroes do not fight for gay marriages

- chanted the activists.

An official statement regarding the disrupted concert appeared on the Instagram page of the concert organizers.

MELOVIN's concert in Rivne was disrupted by unknown masked individuals. The performance was canceled for the safety of the audience. Tickets can be returned at the point of purchase

- wrote the organizers.

In addition, police officers arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances. However, the police did not record any significant violations of public order. And although a video showing protesters disrupting the singer's concert is actively circulating online, MELOVIN has not yet commented on this incident.

Recall

Singer MELOVIN, Kostiantyn Bocharov, announced his engagement to Ukrainian Armed Forces paramedic Petro Zlotey, showing a photo on Instagram.

Stanislav Karmazin

Mélovin