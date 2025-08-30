Rallies in Ukraine

Radical youths tried to break through to the venue of "KharkivPride-2025", but the police reacted promptly. Law enforcement
officers restricted access and stopped the scuffle, refuting information about clashes.
A video has emerged of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former Verkhovna Rada chairman in the back and fled.
Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has been murdered in Lviv. The assailant was dressed in a Glovo courier
uniform and is currently being sought.
Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. An unknown man shot the politician five times and
disappeared.