Bulgarian Parliament accepts government's resignation

On Friday, December 12, the Bulgarian parliament approved the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This decision was made amid a wave of anti-government protests in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to SeeNews.

Details

It is noted that all 227 deputies present in the hall unanimously voted "for" the resignation of the coalition government, which included three political forces.

Zhelyazkov's resignation statement came just before a planned no-confidence vote and less than 24 hours after tens of thousands of people gathered for anti-government and anti-corruption rallies in Sofia and other major cities. - SeeNews post says.

The three parties that were part of the ruling coalition controlled 102 out of 240 seats in parliament.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, December 10, thousands of Bulgarian citizens took to mass rallies, protesting against the country's minority government and its, as demonstrators claim, inability to overcome widespread corruption in the poorest EU member state.

On Thursday, December 11, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced his intention to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the country's entry into the eurozone.

