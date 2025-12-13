Bulgarian Parliament accepts government's resignation

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
09:33 PM • 1488 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
06:15 PM • 10054 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 14555 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 19458 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 26632 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 31017 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 40350 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 31058 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23753 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23960 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 26756 views
Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UNDecember 12, 02:00 PM • 3930 views
Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanationDecember 12, 02:25 PM • 11860 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 10779 views
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted07:20 PM • 4776 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 10862 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 31014 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 26851 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 40348 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 75563 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 26851 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 24085 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 53316 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 45399 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 50170 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
The Washington Post
Film

Bulgarian Parliament accepts government's resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On December 12, the Bulgarian Parliament approved the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This decision was made amid a wave of anti-government protests in the country.

Bulgarian Parliament accepts government's resignation

On Friday, December 12, the Bulgarian parliament approved the resignation of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This decision was made amid a wave of anti-government protests in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to SeeNews.

Details

It is noted that all 227 deputies present in the hall unanimously voted "for" the resignation of the coalition government, which included three political forces.

Zhelyazkov's resignation statement came just before a planned no-confidence vote and less than 24 hours after tens of thousands of people gathered for anti-government and anti-corruption rallies in Sofia and other major cities.

- SeeNews post says.

The three parties that were part of the ruling coalition controlled 102 out of 240 seats in parliament.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, December 10, thousands of Bulgarian citizens took to mass rallies, protesting against the country's minority government and its, as demonstrators claim, inability to overcome widespread corruption in the poorest EU member state.

On Thursday, December 11, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced his intention to resign after a wave of protests, intensifying political chaos ahead of the country's entry into the eurozone.

In Bulgaria, 71 participants in clashes were detained after the largest protests in a decade02.12.25, 14:15 • 2889 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Rallies in Ukraine
European Union
Bulgaria