In Bulgaria, 71 participants in clashes were detained after the largest protests in a decade

Photo: Reuters

Bulgarian police detained 71 people after overnight clashes erupted amid the country's largest anti-government protests in a decade. The demonstrations, which swept the capital and dozens of cities, were directed against Rosen Zhelyazkov's ruling coalition and the government's proposed 2026 budget project. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sofia police chief Lyubomir Nikolov, the action was generally peaceful until a small group of participants resorted to "unprovoked aggression." As a result of the attack, three law enforcement officers were injured, and municipal property was also destroyed. All detainees were called "hooligans" by the police, but no official charges have been brought against them yet.

Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine

Following the escalation of tensions, the government announced that it would ask parliament to completely withdraw the budget bill, abandoning plans for its accelerated consideration. A new budget procedure will begin after the vote, the cabinet said in a statement.

In Georgia, opposition leader Melia was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for dousing a judge with water