In Bulgaria, 71 participants in clashes were detained after the largest protests in a decade

12:35 PM • 1776 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 10702 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 12015 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 11103 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 13653 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 46047 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46735 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58349 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48762 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44787 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - ReutersDecember 2, 03:29 AM • 5934 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 35771 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 26267 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 15105 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 11444 views
In Bulgaria, 71 participants in clashes were detained after the largest protests in a decade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Bulgarian police detained 71 people after overnight clashes amid the largest anti-government protests in a decade. The government is withdrawing the budget bill after escalating tensions.

In Bulgaria, 71 participants in clashes were detained after the largest protests in a decade
Photo: Reuters

Bulgarian police detained 71 people after overnight clashes erupted amid the country's largest anti-government protests in a decade. The demonstrations, which swept the capital and dozens of cities, were directed against Rosen Zhelyazkov's ruling coalition and the government's proposed 2026 budget project. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sofia police chief Lyubomir Nikolov, the action was generally peaceful until a small group of participants resorted to "unprovoked aggression." As a result of the attack, three law enforcement officers were injured, and municipal property was also destroyed. All detainees were called "hooligans" by the police, but no official charges have been brought against them yet.

Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine21.11.25, 06:07 • 54742 views

Following the escalation of tensions, the government announced that it would ask parliament to completely withdraw the budget bill, abandoning plans for its accelerated consideration. A new budget procedure will begin after the vote, the cabinet said in a statement.

In Georgia, opposition leader Melia was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for dousing a judge with water26.11.25, 18:27 • 3082 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
Bulgaria