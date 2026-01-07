Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 6560 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 12513 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17420 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 19415 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 20128 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 16888 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 16278 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30423 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52863 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 147512 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.3m/s
92%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12456 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 13370 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 28410 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 19012 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 12128 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 10517 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 12391 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17420 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65592 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 103133 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 36922 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56732 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99339 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 90935 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85495 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of more than 15 years. This issue was raised by Zelenskyy in December in Mar-a-Lago.

Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with US President Donald Trump in the near future, he told reporters, UNN writes.

Regarding whether there has been progress in negotiations on security guarantees for longer than 15 years. In December, at Mar-a-Lago, I raised this issue, the President of the United States of America paused on this issue, saying: they will consider it. I think I will meet with him in the near future. I think I will have a meeting in Washington, or maybe somewhere else. Let's see what the President's plans are. And I think there I will be able to get an answer to this question.

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

In late December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed to US President Donald Trump to consider providing security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years.

In the existing documents, the term of the guarantees is 15 years with the possibility of their further extension.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine