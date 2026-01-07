Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with US President Donald Trump in the near future, he told reporters, UNN writes.

Regarding whether there has been progress in negotiations on security guarantees for longer than 15 years. In December, at Mar-a-Lago, I raised this issue, the President of the United States of America paused on this issue, saying: they will consider it. I think I will meet with him in the near future. I think I will have a meeting in Washington, or maybe somewhere else. Let's see what the President's plans are. And I think there I will be able to get an answer to this question. - said Zelenskyy.

In late December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed to US President Donald Trump to consider providing security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years.

In the existing documents, the term of the guarantees is 15 years with the possibility of their further extension.