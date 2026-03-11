IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a transition to the "most intense and difficult" stage of hostilities since the conflict began. On Wednesday night, Iranian forces launched a massive volley of long-range ballistic missiles, "Khorramshahr," targeting facilities in Israel and American military bases in the region. The IRGC command emphasized that the operation's goal is the complete surrender of the enemy, and attacks will continue until the threat to Iran's territorial integrity is finally eliminated. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

In response to the escalation, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the United States would not cease its military campaign until the decisive defeat of the enemy. According to him, the Pentagon will act according to its own schedule, which includes striking strategic decision-making centers in Iran with maximum force. Amid these statements, American forces in the region have been placed on the highest alert to intercept new waves of missile attacks.

We will continue our constant attacks purposefully and with force. The war will end only when the shadow of the threat disappears from our country, and the enemy is forced to surrender. — stated the official IRGC statement, published by state broadcaster IRIB.

Situation in Israel and security measures

On Wednesday morning, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel due to the threat of ballistic strikes from the Iranian direction. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation of air defense systems and urged citizens to remain in shelters until further notice. Currently, there are no official reports of destruction or casualties as a result of the night attack, but military experts note the unprecedented density of fire from Tehran.

