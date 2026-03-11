$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4684 views

Iran attacked Israel and US bases with Khorramshahr ballistic missiles. The Pentagon is preparing retaliatory strikes against strategic decision-making centers in Iran.

IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a transition to the "most intense and difficult" stage of hostilities since the conflict began. On Wednesday night, Iranian forces launched a massive volley of long-range ballistic missiles, "Khorramshahr," targeting facilities in Israel and American military bases in the region. The IRGC command emphasized that the operation's goal is the complete surrender of the enemy, and attacks will continue until the threat to Iran's territorial integrity is finally eliminated. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

In response to the escalation, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the United States would not cease its military campaign until the decisive defeat of the enemy. According to him, the Pentagon will act according to its own schedule, which includes striking strategic decision-making centers in Iran with maximum force. Amid these statements, American forces in the region have been placed on the highest alert to intercept new waves of missile attacks.

Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media10.03.26, 21:37 • 10263 views

We will continue our constant attacks purposefully and with force. The war will end only when the shadow of the threat disappears from our country, and the enemy is forced to surrender.

— stated the official IRGC statement, published by state broadcaster IRIB.

Situation in Israel and security measures

On Wednesday morning, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel due to the threat of ballistic strikes from the Iranian direction. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the operation of air defense systems and urged citizens to remain in shelters until further notice. Currently, there are no official reports of destruction or casualties as a result of the night attack, but military experts note the unprecedented density of fire from Tehran.

Tehran accused Israel of killing four diplomats in a strike on Beirut11.03.26, 00:16 • 3696 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Israel
United States Department of Defense
Israel Defense Forces
United States
Iran