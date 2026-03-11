$43.900.1750.710.17
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

President Nausėda considers Ukraine's and Moldova's EU membership within four years to be realistic. Sandu called the de-occupation of Transnistria a condition for accession.

Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"
Photo: LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, during a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Vilnius, stated that the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU within the next four years is a priority of Lithuanian foreign policy. The Lithuanian leader emphasized that 2030 is a realistic deadline not only for these two states but also for the Western Balkan countries. This is reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Nausėda stressed that setting clear dates stimulates the political process in candidate countries. According to him, Lithuania supports an individual approach where states are rewarded according to their successes. At the same time, Maia Sandu confirmed Moldova's readiness to sign the accession treaty by 2028, noting that the country has been recognized as one of the most effective candidates according to the latest EU reports.

Moldova's and Ukraine's membership in the European Union no later than 2030 is a strategic goal for Lithuania. We urge Moldova to continue and accelerate the necessary EU-related reforms, make them irreversible, and ensure their tangible and understandable benefits for society.

– Nausėda stated.

Security challenges and Lithuania's support

A significant obstacle to Moldova's European integration remains the conflict in Transnistria and the presence of a Russian military contingent there. Maia Sandu emphasized that the de-occupation of the region is a key condition for finalizing the accession process.

Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'06.03.26, 13:26 • 28776 views

For its part, Lithuania is already providing practical assistance, sending cybersecurity specialists to protect Moldova's information space from Russian attacks ahead of the elections.

The biggest obstacle to reintegration, of course, is the presence of illegally deployed Russian troops there. Once we find a solution to this problem, the rest of the process can move forward. If this is truly a merit-based process, I think these timelines should also be realistic for the EU.

– Sandu noted.

Lithuania plans to continue sharing its experience in transforming state institutions to help Ukraine and Moldova overcome technical barriers on the path to the community.

Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters03.03.26, 17:45 • 75325 views

Stepan Haftko

