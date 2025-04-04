Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.
Chisinau will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The EU will allocate 30 million euros to purchase gas for electricity generation in the region.
Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.
The President of Ukraine spoke about Putin's attempts to create channels of influence through separatists and other states. The NSDC decree helped to quickly stop attempts to interfere and manipulate by Russia.
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia will participate in peace talks. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the European voice as Ukraine seeks EU membership.
Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy says after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.
The President of Ukraine says that US military aid has not been suspended, despite the 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. The Pentagon confirmed that the pause order does not affect military aid to Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine held a meeting with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in Kyiv. The leaders discussed regional security, energy, and social issues that concern both countries.
Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Zelenskyy. The two sides will discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and a common path to the EU.
Maia Sandu announced her readiness to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Transnistria to overcome the energy crisis.
President of Ukraine had a conversation with Maia Sandu on energy challenges in Moldova. Ukraine is ready to provide assistance with coal to overcome the energy crisis and counter Russian pressure.
President Zelenskiy says Putin plans to fight for Moldova's parliament and change its pro-European course.
The dog of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, nicknamed Codrutz, escaped from the administration because of loud fireworks on New Year's Eve. The animal was found on the streets of Chisinau and returned home.
The Moldovan parliament has adopted the National Defense Strategy for 2024-2034, which recognizes Russia as the main threat. The document envisages an increase in defense spending and integration into EU military structures.
The Border Police of Moldova reported a possible violation of airspace by two Russian missiles on December 25. The Ministry of Defense of the country denies the violation, stating that the monitoring system did not detect any missiles.
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine is a response to proposals for a “Christmas truce,” Minister Sibiga said. According to him, the Russian missile also violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that a Russian missile violated her country's airspace during the Christmas holidays. The missile flew in the direction of Chernivtsi, and Poland activated its air force in response to the massive attack.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has officially taken office for the next four years. At the ceremony, she noted the difficult times for the country due to regional crises and war near the borders.
Russian intelligence claims that Moldova is preparing a military operation in Transnistria on the orders of Maia Sandu. Chisinau denies these accusations, calling them another disinformation campaign.
The survey showed a significant increase in Ukrainians' trust in Donald Trump - from 10. 1% to 44.6%. The most trusted foreign leaders are Ursula von der Leyen and Andrzej Duda, with 65% each.
Moldova has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector due to problems with gas supplies. The president dismissed the minister of energy due to late purchase of cheap gas.
Moldovan Interior Minister Efros resigned after Maya Sandu was re-elected to a second presidential term. The decision was made against the backdrop of challenges related to the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees.
The President of Moldova condemned Russia's large-scale air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia fired about 120 missiles and 90 drones, and its air defense system destroyed more than 140 targets.
Two russian drones were found on the territory of Moldova, one of which was identified as a Shahed without explosives. President Maia Sandu said that the situation does not pose a danger to citizens, but is a cause for concern.
The Central Election Commission of Moldova has officially approved the results of the second round of the presidential election. Maia Sandu won with 55.35% of the vote, ahead of Alexandru Stoianoglo, who garnered 44.65%.
The President of Ukraine met with the newly elected President of Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community. They discussed European integration, security challenges and countering Russian disinformation.
The Victorie bloc claimed unequal voting conditions for diasporas in Europe and Russia. The opposition claims that Sandu's victory was achieved through fraud at European polling stations.
The Institute for the Study of War reports on attempts by Russian agents to discredit Maia Sandu's victory in the elections in Moldova. Pro-Russian politicians and oligarchs are spreading statements about the illegitimacy of the voting results.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Maia Sandu and congratulated her on her election victory. The leaders discussed European integration and Zelenskyy invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Maia Sandu's victory in the Moldovan presidential election. According to him, this will hinder Russia's plans for Transnistria and promote strategic cooperation.