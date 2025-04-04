Maia Sandu

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14346 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25499 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63008 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211033 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121053 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129591 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389719 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253271 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2012 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43624 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71640 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56850 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Maia Sandu

News by theme

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures

Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.

News of the World • March 28, 01:40 AM • 13716 views

Moldova will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas on loan

Chisinau will provide Transnistria with 3 million cubic meters of gas to maintain pressure in the system. The EU will allocate 30 million euros to purchase gas for electricity generation in the region.

News of the World • January 27, 02:33 PM • 29531 views

Zelenskyy says Azerbaijani gas can be transited to Europe through Ukraine

Zelenskyy discussed with Aliyev the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to Europe. Ukraine is ready to quickly sign contracts to supply non-Russian gas to European countries.

Economy • January 25, 03:05 PM • 105893 views

Zelenskyy explains why he banned talks with Russia: what's behind the NSDC's decision

The President of Ukraine spoke about Putin's attempts to create channels of influence through separatists and other states. The NSDC decree helped to quickly stop attempts to interfere and manipulate by Russia.

Politics • January 25, 01:40 PM • 100879 views

Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine, the US, Europe and Russia will participate in peace talks

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia will participate in peace talks. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the European voice as Ukraine seeks EU membership.

Politics • January 25, 01:16 PM • 37915 views

Zelenskyy: We have coal that we can supply to Moldova

Ukraine can supply coal to Moldova to provide electricity, Zelenskiy says after meeting with Sandu. Ukraine is ready to provide coal at a low price or for free in exchange for electricity.

Economy • January 25, 12:50 PM • 44941 views

Military aid to Ukraine is not stopped - Zelensky on the suspension of US international support for 90 days

The President of Ukraine says that US military aid has not been suspended, despite the 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. The Pentagon confirmed that the pause order does not affect military aid to Ukraine.

War • January 25, 12:24 PM • 36882 views

Zelenskyy and Sandu met in Kyiv: they discussed regional challenges

The President of Ukraine held a meeting with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, in Kyiv. The leaders discussed regional security, energy, and social issues that concern both countries.

Politics • January 25, 12:00 PM • 31031 views

President of Moldova arrives in Kyiv: what will she discuss with Zelenskyy

Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Zelenskyy. The two sides will discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and a common path to the EU.

Politics • January 25, 08:30 AM • 32438 views

Moldovan President tells under what conditions financial support for Transnistria is possible

Maia Sandu announced her readiness to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Transnistria to overcome the energy crisis.

News of the World • January 20, 08:09 AM • 35474 views

Ukraine is ready to help Moldova, in particular, with coal - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine had a conversation with Maia Sandu on energy challenges in Moldova. Ukraine is ready to provide assistance with coal to overcome the energy crisis and counter Russian pressure.

Economy • January 8, 07:22 PM • 40567 views

Zelensky reveals Putin's plans for Moldova

President Zelenskiy says Putin plans to fight for Moldova's parliament and change its pro-European course.

Politics • January 5, 08:52 PM • 24258 views

Moldovan President's dog, nicknamed Codrutz, got lost on New Year's Eve, frightened by fireworks

The dog of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, nicknamed Codrutz, escaped from the administration because of loud fireworks on New Year's Eve. The animal was found on the streets of Chisinau and returned home.

News of the World • January 1, 01:17 PM • 25529 views

Moldova names russia as the main threat in its defense strategy for the next decade

The Moldovan parliament has adopted the National Defense Strategy for 2024-2034, which recognizes Russia as the main threat. The document envisages an increase in defense spending and integration into EU military structures.

War • December 27, 01:47 AM • 23667 views

Moldova is verifying information about two Russian Federation missiles that violated its airspace

The Border Police of Moldova reported a possible violation of airspace by two Russian missiles on December 25. The Ministry of Defense of the country denies the violation, stating that the monitoring system did not detect any missiles.

News of the World • December 25, 12:28 PM • 15414 views

Siberia: Christmas terror is Putin's response to the proposal for a “truce” for the holidays

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine is a response to proposals for a “Christmas truce,” Minister Sibiga said. According to him, the Russian missile also violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania.

War • December 25, 09:50 AM • 18815 views

Moldova confirms airspace violation by Russian missile on Christmas Day

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that a Russian missile violated her country's airspace during the Christmas holidays. The missile flew in the direction of Chernivtsi, and Poland activated its air force in response to the massive attack.

War • December 25, 09:19 AM • 19513 views

Maia Sandu takes oath for second presidential term in Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has officially taken office for the next four years. At the ceremony, she noted the difficult times for the country due to regional crises and war near the borders.

Society • December 24, 11:42 AM • 11994 views

Russia accuses Moldova of military training: another disinformation about Transnistria

Russian intelligence claims that Moldova is preparing a military operation in Transnistria on the orders of Maia Sandu. Chisinau denies these accusations, calling them another disinformation campaign.

News of the World • December 23, 12:47 PM • 16062 views

Disappointment with Biden and hope for Trump: whom do Ukrainians trust more

The survey showed a significant increase in Ukrainians' trust in Donald Trump - from 10. 1% to 44.6%. The most trusted foreign leaders are Ursula von der Leyen and Andrzej Duda, with 65% each.

Society • December 10, 06:09 PM • 31667 views

Moldova declares state of emergency in the energy sector and dismisses Minister

Moldova has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector due to problems with gas supplies. The president dismissed the minister of energy due to late purchase of cheap gas.

News of the World • December 5, 02:14 PM • 16351 views

Moldova's Interior Minister unexpectedly resigns

Moldovan Interior Minister Efros resigned after Maya Sandu was re-elected to a second presidential term. The decision was made against the backdrop of challenges related to the war in Ukraine and the influx of refugees.

News of the World • November 19, 03:14 AM • 32246 views

Sandu strongly condemned the massive strikes of the Russian army on Ukraine

The President of Moldova condemned Russia's large-scale air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia fired about 120 missiles and 90 drones, and its air defense system destroyed more than 140 targets.

War • November 17, 10:20 AM • 56799 views

Sandu reacts to the downing of russian drones in Moldova

Two russian drones were found on the territory of Moldova, one of which was identified as a Shahed without explosives. President Maia Sandu said that the situation does not pose a danger to citizens, but is a cause for concern.

War • November 11, 02:17 PM • 18275 views

Moldova's CEC confirms Sandu's victory in the presidential election

The Central Election Commission of Moldova has officially approved the results of the second round of the presidential election. Maia Sandu won with 55.35% of the vote, ahead of Alexandru Stoianoglo, who garnered 44.65%.

Politics • November 9, 05:07 PM • 23170 views

Zelenskyy meets with Sandu in Budapest and invites him to Kyiv

The President of Ukraine met with the newly elected President of Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community. They discussed European integration, security challenges and countering Russian disinformation.

Politics • November 7, 07:05 PM • 16376 views

Opposition in Moldova intends to protest election results

The Victorie bloc claimed unequal voting conditions for diasporas in Europe and Russia. The opposition claims that Sandu's victory was achieved through fraud at European polling stations.

News of the World • November 5, 02:29 PM • 17674 views

ISW: Russian agents in Moldova are trying to cancel Sandu's election victory

The Institute for the Study of War reports on attempts by Russian agents to discredit Maia Sandu's victory in the elections in Moldova. Pro-Russian politicians and oligarchs are spreading statements about the illegitimacy of the voting results.

News of the World • November 5, 03:59 AM • 74847 views

Zelensky personally congratulated Sandu on his victory in the Moldovan elections by phone: what they talked about

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Maia Sandu and congratulated her on her election victory. The leaders discussed European integration and Zelenskyy invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.

Politics • November 4, 12:28 PM • 19429 views

Sandu's victory in Moldova: NSDC CCD explains why it is important for Ukraine

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Maia Sandu's victory in the Moldovan presidential election. According to him, this will hinder Russia's plans for Transnistria and promote strategic cooperation.

Politics • November 4, 08:58 AM • 19402 views