Sandu said she personally offered the businessman living in Ukraine to become Moldova's prime minister

Moldovan President Maia Sandu spoke about the process of selecting Alexandru Munteanu as a candidate for prime minister, noting that she personally offered him the role. According to her, the decision was made collectively during discussions with party colleagues from the ruling "Action and Solidarity" party, as reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

When Mr. Dorin Recean announced that he no longer wished to serve as prime minister, we gathered with several colleagues from PAS and discussed what the profile of the next prime minister should be. – Sandu explained.

She added that the economic orientation of the head of government became a priority due to the difficult economic situation in the country. "We considered several candidates and decided that Mr. Munteanu best met these criteria. I contacted him, and he subsequently gave his consent," the president noted.

Sandu also said that she has known Munteanu since the 90s and has followed his career path, describing him as a person with extensive managerial and life experience.

A businessman who has lived in Ukraine for over 20 years will become the new Prime Minister of Moldova