"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
11:45 AM • 3262 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 10656 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 13417 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 12958 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 15921 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 24615 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 44561 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36580 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35761 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29315 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
75%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 millionJanuary 10, 04:40 AM • 16437 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 33725 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 6112 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv07:48 AM • 13053 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 5454 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 74446 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 101937 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 74342 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 95843 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 294 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 65878 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 67801 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 88677 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 106819 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
BFM TV

"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Today, Grosu premiered a music video for the song "Living Life to the Fullest" with "mysterious performer Don Maron," who is likely Grosu's husband, Roman Polyansky.

"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy

Singer Alina Grosu will become a mother for the first time. The singer presented the music video "Live Life to the Fullest," in which she showed her husband and announced the joyful news. This was reported by UNN with reference to the singer's social media.

Where there is love, there is always continuation. We live in difficult times. But I so want to wish everyone happiness, a little happiness that would warm the heart at any time or be under the heart. Life is one, and no matter how difficult it may be, live life to the fullest (if possible), love to the fullest (despite everything), let go of those who don't appreciate you, and cherish those who are always there. And most importantly, cherish yourself. I love you immensely and thank you for being in my life. I'm still in shock and can't believe that soon we will have our own little personal happiness.

- wrote Grosu.

Grosu also presented today the music video for the song "Live Life to the Fullest" together with the "mysterious performer Don Maron," who is likely Grosu's husband, Roman Polyansky.

GROSU presented a new single "Live Life to the Fullest" - the fourth joint work with the mysterious performer Don Maron and at the same time the most personal song in her discography. This time, the artist not only sings about feelings - she opens the doors to her private life, showing what true happiness looks like without embellishment and idealization.

- states the description of the music video.

It also states that the track "Live Life to the Fullest" is about what truly matters: being with a loved one, building a life together, dreaming of children, and simply enjoying every moment together.

The music video for the song was a real surprise for fans: for the first time, GROSU shows her family life and at the same time shares the most important news - the artist is expecting her first child. However, the face of her beloved remains a mystery: he appears in the frame only from behind or in a scarf, maintaining privacy. Instead, viewers see sincere, warm moments: a joint vacation in the mountains, decorating a Christmas tree, playing with a dog, and a coziness that needs no words. The video also contains subtle hints of important changes in the couple's life - a gender reveal party for just the two of them. The singer maintains intrigue - and promises to provide more answers in her next work.

- it is noted in the description.

The filming took place in California, in Sequoia National Park. The music video features all four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and autumn - a complete natural cycle that becomes a metaphor for shared life. Just as a tree lives for millennia, changing its leaves and adapting to each season, so too do true relationships go through different stages, remaining strong and vibrant.

Recall

Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced her pregnancy, expecting a daughter in May 2026. She thanked Trump and the chief of staff for supporting family values in the White House.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

UNN Lite
Marriage
White House
California
Donald Trump
United States