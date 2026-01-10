"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy

Singer Alina Grosu will become a mother for the first time. The singer presented the music video "Live Life to the Fullest," in which she showed her husband and announced the joyful news. This was reported by UNN with reference to the singer's social media.

Where there is love, there is always continuation. We live in difficult times. But I so want to wish everyone happiness, a little happiness that would warm the heart at any time or be under the heart. Life is one, and no matter how difficult it may be, live life to the fullest (if possible), love to the fullest (despite everything), let go of those who don't appreciate you, and cherish those who are always there. And most importantly, cherish yourself. I love you immensely and thank you for being in my life. I'm still in shock and can't believe that soon we will have our own little personal happiness. - wrote Grosu.

Grosu also presented today the music video for the song "Live Life to the Fullest" together with the "mysterious performer Don Maron," who is likely Grosu's husband, Roman Polyansky.

GROSU presented a new single "Live Life to the Fullest" - the fourth joint work with the mysterious performer Don Maron and at the same time the most personal song in her discography. This time, the artist not only sings about feelings - she opens the doors to her private life, showing what true happiness looks like without embellishment and idealization. - states the description of the music video.

It also states that the track "Live Life to the Fullest" is about what truly matters: being with a loved one, building a life together, dreaming of children, and simply enjoying every moment together.

The music video for the song was a real surprise for fans: for the first time, GROSU shows her family life and at the same time shares the most important news - the artist is expecting her first child. However, the face of her beloved remains a mystery: he appears in the frame only from behind or in a scarf, maintaining privacy. Instead, viewers see sincere, warm moments: a joint vacation in the mountains, decorating a Christmas tree, playing with a dog, and a coziness that needs no words. The video also contains subtle hints of important changes in the couple's life - a gender reveal party for just the two of them. The singer maintains intrigue - and promises to provide more answers in her next work. - it is noted in the description.

The filming took place in California, in Sequoia National Park. The music video features all four seasons: winter, spring, summer, and autumn - a complete natural cycle that becomes a metaphor for shared life. Just as a tree lives for millennia, changing its leaves and adapting to each season, so too do true relationships go through different stages, remaining strong and vibrant.

