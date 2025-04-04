Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.
American writer Lisa Jane Smith, known for the series of books "The Vampire Diaries", has died at the age of 66 after a 10-year battle with an autoimmune disease. Her books became the basis for the popular series.
China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.
The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also planning a ban for children under 15.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The company is accused of favoring white and Asian employees.
Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.
A California court has ordered Starbucks to pay Michael Garcia $50 million for burns sustained from spilled hot coffee in 2020. The company plans to appeal the verdict.
The Trump administration is not abandoning its plan for mass layoffs and budget cuts. Despite acknowledging mistakes, the White House promises to fight court decisions regarding the reinstatement of those dismissed.
NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.
American actor Adam Sandler broke the dress code at the Oscars 2025 ceremony by wearing a $175,000 Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts. The comedian skipped the red carpet and joked about his look with host Conan O'Brien.
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is 88% of normal, which could affect California's water supply. Although the figure is worrisome, it is still higher than the record low of 2015.
In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.
In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.
A rare deep-sea beltfish, which is considered a harbinger of natural disasters in Japanese folklore, was discovered on the beach of Playa Kemada. This is the second such discovery in recent weeks after the same fish was found in Mexico.
A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order to return plastic straws to US government agencies. Earlier, Biden ordered to abandon plastic due to the environmental crisis.
Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.
A court in Washington is once again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States because of his admission of drug use in his memoirs. Donald Trump said he would not defend the Duke in the case.
Researchers have discovered a variety of life forms at a depth of 4. 375 km below the Earth's surface. The discovery may help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.
Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.
The White House stenographers cannot cope with the volume of Trump's public speeches, who spoke more than 81,000 words in a week. This is three times more than Biden said at the beginning of his term.
The President of the United States is heading to California to assess the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the president to discuss federal aid.
The US President plans to visit North Carolina after the hurricane and Los Angeles after the fires. Trump criticizes the Biden administration and considers FEMA reform for disaster payments.
A new wildfire has broken out north of Los Angeles, covering 38 square kilometers of territory. More than 4000 firefighters are fighting the fire, and thousands of local residents are forced to evacuate.
News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order canceling Biden's plan for 50% of electric vehicle sales by 2030. The president also stops funding $5 billion worth of charging stations and plans to cancel tax incentives for electric cars.
In California, strong winds of up to 130 km/h are expected to return, which could worsen the situation with wildfires. The fires have already killed 27 people, and local residents may again face evacuation.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discussed the situation at the front with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite heavy fighting, the enemy did not achieve its strategic goals, and the United States confirmed its continued support for Ukraine.