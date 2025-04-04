California

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14917 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26968 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63931 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212478 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121904 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213600 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244147 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
News by theme

Tensions between countries are rising: some Canadians are selling homes in the U.S

Due to growing tensions between countries, some Canadians who own homes in the U. S. have decided to sell them. Canadians are concerned about insurance and the Trump administration's decisions.

News of the World • April 2, 11:36 AM • 20193 views

Author of "The Vampire Diaries" Lisa Jane Smith has died after battling an autoimmune disease

American writer Lisa Jane Smith, known for the series of books "The Vampire Diaries", has died at the age of 66 after a 10-year battle with an autoimmune disease. Her books became the basis for the popular series.

News of the World • March 28, 04:28 PM • 25176 views

China leads in the development of 6G, the US and Europe are lagging behind - media

China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.

Technologies • March 24, 07:46 AM • 21608 views

Mobile phones may be banned in American schools: what is the reason

The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also planning a ban for children under 15.

News of the World • March 23, 01:38 AM • 26817 views

SpaceX launched the secret NROL-57 mission for the US intelligence agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

News of the World • March 21, 08:06 AM • 19549 views

Google has agreed to pay $28 million over allegations of unequal treatment of employees

Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The company is accused of favoring white and Asian employees.

News of the World • March 20, 09:39 AM • 7390 views

Tesla Receives First Permit to Launch Robotaxi in California

Tesla received its first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. The company will be able to control the fleet of cars and transport employees on pre-planned trips.

News of the World • March 19, 09:25 AM • 112483 views

Starbucks must pay $50 million to a man for burns from hot coffee in Los Angeles

A California court has ordered Starbucks to pay Michael Garcia $50 million for burns sustained from spilled hot coffee in 2020. The company plans to appeal the verdict.

News of the World • March 16, 02:53 AM • 25028 views

Trump is ready for a new wave of dismissals in the US government despite court decisions - Reuters

The Trump administration is not abandoning its plan for mass layoffs and budget cuts. Despite acknowledging mistakes, the White House promises to fight court decisions regarding the reinstatement of those dismissed.

News of the World • March 15, 09:00 AM • 15516 views

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

News of the World • March 12, 11:53 PM • 11777 views

Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.

News of the World • March 3, 10:45 AM • 214475 views

Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules

American actor Adam Sandler broke the dress code at the Oscars 2025 ceremony by wearing a $175,000 Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts. The comedian skipped the red carpet and joked about his look with host Conan O'Brien.

News of the World • March 3, 08:50 AM • 240450 views

Sierra Nevada snowpack below normal: what it means for California

Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is 88% of normal, which could affect California's water supply. Although the figure is worrisome, it is still higher than the record low of 2015.

News of the World • February 26, 09:43 AM • 22433 views

A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians

In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.

News of the World • February 24, 12:20 PM • 27023 views

Hundreds of Americans take to the streets in the cold to protest Trump and Musk

In Boston, about 1000 people held a snow march in sub-zero temperatures. Protesters in Florida and California opposed Trump's policies and the appointment of Musk as head of DOGE.

News of the World • February 20, 05:36 PM • 38194 views

Mysterious belt fish found in the Canaries, which is associated with disasters

A rare deep-sea beltfish, which is considered a harbinger of natural disasters in Japanese folklore, was discovered on the beach of Playa Kemada. This is the second such discovery in recent weeks after the same fish was found in Mexico.

News of the World • February 19, 11:42 AM • 101523 views

American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.

News of the World • February 13, 12:09 AM • 29331 views

Trump signs executive order to return the US to using plastic straws

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to return plastic straws to US government agencies. Earlier, Biden ordered to abandon plastic due to the environmental crisis.

News of the World • February 11, 12:22 PM • 32269 views

Protests against Trump and Musk's policies took place across the United States

Large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. The protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.

News of the World • February 6, 07:32 AM • 30518 views

Prince Harry may be deported from the United States: what is known

A court in Washington is once again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States because of his admission of drug use in his memoirs. Donald Trump said he would not defend the Duke in the case.

News of the World • February 5, 03:58 PM • 31339 views

Scientists find unexpected life forms at a depth of 4 km below the Earth

Researchers have discovered a variety of life forms at a depth of 4. 375 km below the Earth's surface. The discovery may help in the search for life on Mars and other planets.

News of the World • February 2, 06:47 PM • 61735 views

After Musk: Facebook's parent company negotiates reincorporation outside Delaware - FT

Meta is in talks to re-register outside of Delaware, possibly in Texas. The company is also planning to relocate its trust and security staff from California to Texas as part of a content moderation review.

Economy • February 1, 12:10 PM • 53088 views

White House stenographers can't keep up: Trump talks too much

The White House stenographers cannot cope with the volume of Trump's public speeches, who spoke more than 81,000 words in a week. This is three times more than Biden said at the beginning of his term.

News of the World • January 30, 01:57 PM • 24389 views

Trump flies to California to survey the aftermath of devastating fires

The President of the United States is heading to California to assess the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the president to discuss federal aid.

News of the World • January 24, 08:09 PM • 30320 views

Trump to visit disaster-stricken regions of the United States during first trip after inauguration

The US President plans to visit North Carolina after the hurricane and Los Angeles after the fires. Trump criticizes the Biden administration and considers FEMA reform for disaster payments.

News of the World • January 24, 02:22 PM • 25111 views

New wildfire near Los Angeles has forced the evacuation of 31 thousand people

A new wildfire has broken out north of Los Angeles, covering 38 square kilometers of territory. More than 4000 firefighters are fighting the fire, and thousands of local residents are forced to evacuate.

News of the World • January 23, 07:49 AM • 29564 views

Prince Harry to receive compensation from The Sun for illegal surveillance

News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.

News of the World • January 22, 03:23 PM • 114524 views

Trump canceled Biden's decree on the US transition to electric vehicles

Donald Trump has signed an executive order canceling Biden's plan for 50% of electric vehicle sales by 2030. The president also stops funding $5 billion worth of charging stations and plans to cancel tax incentives for electric cars.

News of the World • January 22, 03:21 AM • 108569 views

Strong winds may return to Los Angeles: what will happen to wildfires

In California, strong winds of up to 130 km/h are expected to return, which could worsen the situation with wildfires. The fires have already killed 27 people, and local residents may again face evacuation.

News of the World • January 20, 03:08 AM • 29910 views

Syrskyi: enemy failed to achieve strategic objective in any of the frontline areas

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi discussed the situation at the front with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Despite heavy fighting, the enemy did not achieve its strategic goals, and the United States confirmed its continued support for Ukraine.

War • January 16, 11:24 AM • 29151 views