Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Russian cosmonaut was removed from the Crew-12 mission crew due to a violation of SpaceX rules. He photographed company documents, including engines and other internal materials, and stored them on his phone. His place will be taken by his colleague Andrey Fedyaev.

Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violation

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was excluded from the crew of the Crew-12 mission, which was supposed to go to the International Space Station in a few months. According to media reports, the astronaut photographed SpaceX documents. His place will be taken by his colleague Andrey Fedyaev. This is reported by Insider, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, Artemyev was suspended due to violations of US ITAR export restrictions: during training at the SpaceX base in Hawthorne, California, he photographed company documentation, including engines and other internal materials, and stored them on his phone. NASA and SpaceX have already launched an interagency investigation into the incident.

Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space27.11.25, 20:40 • 14807 views

On the website of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Fedyaev is officially listed as a member of the main Crew-12 crew. The Roscosmos press service stated that "such a decision was made due to Oleg Artemyev's transfer to another job."

54-year-old Artemyev made three space flights, spent 560 days in space, and has been a deputy of the Moscow City Duma since 2019.

Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts27.11.25, 17:04 • 3335 views

Stepan Haftko

