Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space

06:30 PM • 1948 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
06:19 PM • 2736 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA
05:31 PM • 3178 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 14549 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 21917 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 15658 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22633 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17988 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 12985 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16722 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Tags
Authors
Popular news
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 25746 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 22497 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 15123 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 7386 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 12195 views
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

At the Baikonur cosmodrome, after today's launch of a spacecraft, the platform suffered technical damage, due to which it will be impossible to send people into space in the near future.

Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into space

After the launch of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, an emergency occurred that could paralyze Russian manned programs. Experts report that the structures of the launch infrastructure suffered significant damage. This is stated in the material of the publication Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

Rocket launch analyst Georgy Trishkin stated that immediately after the morning launch on November 27, "the service cabin collapsed," and part of the structures fell under launch pad 31. According to him, the consequences could be critical, because this platform is the only one in Russia that allows launching manned missions to the International Space Station.

Part. The crew of the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft successfully landed in Kazakhstan after a long mission

Space popularizer Vitaly Egorov drew attention to details visible during the official broadcast: "In the gas exhaust tray under the launch pad, there was some massive metal structure that should not have been there." He also emphasized the scale of the incident, noting: "In fact, from this day on, Russia lost the ability to launch people into space - this has not happened since 1961."

According to Trishkin's assessment, the damage makes the nearest launches of Soyuz and Progress spacecraft to the ISS impossible for an indefinite period. There is no official reaction from Roscosmos yet.

Part. Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched to ISS with Russian and American cosmonauts

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Kazakhstan