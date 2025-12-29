Meloni made a statement on security guarantees for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with other European leaders, held a telephone conversation with the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine in the evening after their meeting in Florida. During the discussion, the parties focused on the current state of the peace process regarding Ukraine, as well as possible further steps aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. This was reported by the press service of the Italian government, writes UNN.

Details

During the conversation, the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine informed their partners about the results achieved within the current negotiations. Special attention was paid to security guarantees, as well as issues that remain unresolved and require further elaboration.

Meloni once again emphasized the importance of cohesion among partners as the negotiation process progresses. The need to maintain maximum convergence on issues concerning the vital interests of Ukraine and its European partners was also reaffirmed. - the statement said.

It was also noted that Russia must demonstrate responsibility and a real willingness to negotiate, confirming its intention to achieve a cessation of hostilities.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a full agreement on the peace plan is possible in January 2026, while Donald Trump expects it in a few weeks. The plan is 90-95% agreed upon, with security guarantees and the military dimension 100% agreed upon.

Donald Trump stated that after a preliminary conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This took place after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.