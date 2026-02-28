Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treason

The Brest Regional Court sentenced Vladimir Yanukevich, founder of "Intex-Press" and "BAR24" publications, and his colleague Andrey Pakalenko, to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively. Human rights groups and media associations consider this decision another stage in the large-scale repression against freedom of speech, which has been ongoing in the country for the sixth consecutive year. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

The trial was held behind closed doors, and the details of the charges were not disclosed, although state propaganda claimed alleged links between the journalists and the German diplomatic mission.

Details of sentences and health status of convicts

65-year-old Vladimir Yanukevich, who has serious health problems, was held in custody without proper medical care, which caused concern to the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Together with 44-year-old Andrey Pakalenko, he was part of a group of employees of the "Intex-Press" publication, who were massively arrested in December 2024 after searches of editorial offices and premises.

The head of the relevant association, Andrey Bastunets, called these sentences "terrible," emphasizing the authorities' desire to completely eradicate any dissent and intimidate representatives of independent media.

Systemic pressure on independent journalism in Belarus

Currently, at least 28 independent journalists remain imprisoned in Belarusian prisons. Earlier, in August 2025, four more colleagues of Yanukevich and Pakalenko were convicted of "abetting extremism" and sent to forced labor at state enterprises.

Mass persecutions of media workers have become part of a broader wave of repression that began after the 2020 elections, as a result of which tens of thousands of people were arrested, and hundreds of independent media and public organizations were banned.

