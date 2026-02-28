Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treason

$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 15718 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 22349 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 32276 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 34134 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37988 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 52338 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45749 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39370 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33519 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 21081 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 19258 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 14510 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 13485 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 7706 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideo08:06 PM • 5536 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 13536 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 14558 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 19308 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 21127 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Kabul
Kandahar
Afghanistan
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 4686 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 6630 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 7790 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 26398 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 23814 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Starlink

Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Volodymyr Yanukevich, founder of "Intex-Press" and "BAR24" publications, and his colleague Andriy Pakalenka were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively. Human rights activists consider this to be repression against freedom of speech in Belarus.

Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treason

The Brest Regional Court sentenced Vladimir Yanukevich, founder of "Intex-Press" and "BAR24" publications, and his colleague Andrey Pakalenko, to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively. Human rights groups and media associations consider this decision another stage in the large-scale repression against freedom of speech, which has been ongoing in the country for the sixth consecutive year. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The trial was held behind closed doors, and the details of the charges were not disclosed, although state propaganda claimed alleged links between the journalists and the German diplomatic mission.

Details of sentences and health status of convicts

65-year-old Vladimir Yanukevich, who has serious health problems, was held in custody without proper medical care, which caused concern to the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Together with 44-year-old Andrey Pakalenko, he was part of a group of employees of the "Intex-Press" publication, who were massively arrested in December 2024 after searches of editorial offices and premises.

Minimizing the space for autonomy: how Moscow tightens control over Minsk's policies27.01.26, 16:56 • 3994 views

The head of the relevant association, Andrey Bastunets, called these sentences "terrible," emphasizing the authorities' desire to completely eradicate any dissent and intimidate representatives of independent media.

Systemic pressure on independent journalism in Belarus

Currently, at least 28 independent journalists remain imprisoned in Belarusian prisons. Earlier, in August 2025, four more colleagues of Yanukevich and Pakalenko were convicted of "abetting extremism" and sent to forced labor at state enterprises.

 Mass persecutions of media workers have become part of a broader wave of repression that began after the 2020 elections, as a result of which tens of thousands of people were arrested, and hundreds of independent media and public organizations were banned.

Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus14.10.25, 19:50 • 5008 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World