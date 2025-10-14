Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 9386 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 14725 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 12665 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 23434 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 17232 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24904 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 14020 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22918 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11771 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
October 14, 11:14 AM • 10700 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.6m/s
81%
752mm
Popular news
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhotoOctober 14, 11:07 AM • 8352 views
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 6850 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 16125 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 14434 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of Ukraine03:03 PM • 6268 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 23434 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 24904 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 22919 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 61638 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 62123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vitali Klitschko
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 14507 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 16204 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 30557 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 35096 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 36391 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states that new detentions in Belarus are aimed at creating an "exchange fund" for Lukashenka. This will allow him to buy indulgences in exchange for innocent people imprisoned in the framework of the "Hayun Case."

Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus

New arbitrary detentions in Belarus are aimed at creating an "exchange fund" through which dictator Alexander Lukashenka hopes to buy indulgences in exchange for innocent people he imprisons. This is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the new wave of repressions in Belarus within the framework of the so-called "Hayun Case", reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the information of the Belarusian human rights center "Viasna" regarding another wave of repressions by the Lukashenka regime against Belarusian citizens within the framework of the so-called "Hayun Case".

We regret to state that in neighboring Belarus, anything can be a reason for being classified as a "traitor", "svyadomy" or, as Alexander Lukashenka likes to put it, "scum", even a carelessly uttered word in Belarusian. We are convinced that such arbitrary detentions are aimed at creating an "exchange fund" through which Alexander Lukashenka hopes to buy indulgences in exchange for innocent people he imprisons 

- the comment says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the repressions of the Belarusian regime constitute a systemic and gross violation of human rights and fundamental international legal documents, such as the Declaration of Human Rights and the Helsinki Final Act. The mass arrests and imprisonment of Belarusian citizens under the so-called "Hayun case" are an unconditional confirmation of this.

We call on the international community to increase pressure on Alexander Lukashenka and his accomplices.  It should not be forgotten that since 2022, Belarus has become an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace, and resources for the Russian Federation to wage an aggressive war against our state. Belarus must inevitably bear its share of responsibility for committing this crime and all derivative atrocities against the Ukrainian people 

- the comment says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that in the future, democratic Belarus will go through a path of cleansing from the crimes of Lukashenka's dictatorship, restore its independence and sovereignty after years of Russian domination, and return to the family of European nations, to which it belongs historically, politically, and culturally.

Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine13.10.25, 11:25 • 17120 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Ukraine