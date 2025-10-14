Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus

New arbitrary detentions in Belarus are aimed at creating an "exchange fund" through which dictator Alexander Lukashenka hopes to buy indulgences in exchange for innocent people he imprisons. This is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the new wave of repressions in Belarus within the framework of the so-called "Hayun Case", reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew attention to the information of the Belarusian human rights center "Viasna" regarding another wave of repressions by the Lukashenka regime against Belarusian citizens within the framework of the so-called "Hayun Case".

We regret to state that in neighboring Belarus, anything can be a reason for being classified as a "traitor", "svyadomy" or, as Alexander Lukashenka likes to put it, "scum", even a carelessly uttered word in Belarusian. We are convinced that such arbitrary detentions are aimed at creating an "exchange fund" through which Alexander Lukashenka hopes to buy indulgences in exchange for innocent people he imprisons - the comment says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the repressions of the Belarusian regime constitute a systemic and gross violation of human rights and fundamental international legal documents, such as the Declaration of Human Rights and the Helsinki Final Act. The mass arrests and imprisonment of Belarusian citizens under the so-called "Hayun case" are an unconditional confirmation of this.

We call on the international community to increase pressure on Alexander Lukashenka and his accomplices. It should not be forgotten that since 2022, Belarus has become an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace, and resources for the Russian Federation to wage an aggressive war against our state. Belarus must inevitably bear its share of responsibility for committing this crime and all derivative atrocities against the Ukrainian people - the comment says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that in the future, democratic Belarus will go through a path of cleansing from the crimes of Lukashenka's dictatorship, restore its independence and sovereignty after years of Russian domination, and return to the family of European nations, to which it belongs historically, politically, and culturally.

