Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3070 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said that no changes have been recorded at the border with Belarus, despite statements about a combat readiness check of the Belarusian army. Intelligence and border detachments constantly monitor the situation to respond to risks in a timely manner.

Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine

No changes are being recorded on the border with Belarus amid statements about checking the combat readiness of the Belarusian army. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

This is not the first time they have checked combat readiness or escalated tensions regarding some separate exercises, separate units of their army. Joint exercises with Russia recently took place. But despite the escalation, despite the fact that Belarus continues to support the Russian Federation, we must soberly assess the situation, because this direction is threatening for us. We must continue to build up our defense capabilities so that Ukrainian soldiers can counter any threat if it comes from Belarus.

- said Demchenko.

He also noted that no changes are being recorded in the direction of the Ukrainian border.

At the same time, we are not recording any changes in the direction of our border - no movement of equipment, no movement of personnel, no activity of Belarusian army units in the direction of the border with Ukraine. But intelligence units and border detachments guarding the border with Belarus are constantly monitoring the situation so that we can react in time to any risks.

 - Demchenko stated.

Context

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated on September 11 that, as part of a combat readiness check, at the direction of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenka, a set of measures is being carried out to bring units to higher degrees of combat readiness for verification purposes.

In September, joint exercises of Russia and Belarus took place on the territory of Belarus under the name "Zapad-2025".

Anna Murashko

