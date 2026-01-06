"Empty talker" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi and Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andrii Kovalenko commented on the Reuters publication "Russia loses an ally in Venezuela but hopes to benefit from Trump's 'Wild West' realpolitik," in which a high-ranking Russian source claims, after the US operation in Venezuela, that "Russia also has its own sphere of influence," writes UNN.

Details

"Overcompensating Russian 'sources' are blustering about 'zones of influence.' It's interesting where the boundaries of their zone of influence were when Prigozhin's gang marched on Moscow, making them tremble with fear. Perhaps it was limited to a suitcase with Putin's excrement. And it still is," wrote MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on X.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, also reacted to the publication: "Russia lost the Caucasus, Syria, Moldova, Venezuela - what control over the 'post-USSR' are they talking about there?"

"And what are journalists writing about? The sick fantasies of losers who, after a certain time, will be forced to voluntarily share territories with China, about a 'new world' in which they are 'someone.' There will be no control over the 'post-USSR' territories in Russia, they will not be the 'policeman of Europe,'" Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Such statements followed the publication of comments by Russian sources in a Reuters article stating that the United States' capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro deprived Kremlin head Vladimir Putin of an ally and could increase US "oil influence," but "Moscow sees potential benefits from President Donald Trump's division of the world into spheres of influence."

In the publication, a high-ranking Russian source stated that "Russia has lost an ally in Latin America," "but if this is an example of the action of Trump's Monroe Doctrine, as it appears, then Russia also has its own sphere of influence." The source, the publication wrote, referred to the Trump administration's desire to restore US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and revive the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine, which declared this region a zone of Washington's influence.

The publication also cited the words of Oleksiy Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, who, as stated, viewed the US operation in Venezuela as a direct implementation of the US National Security Strategy, portraying it as an attempt to revive US supremacy and gain control over larger oil reserves. But, the publication writes, he said that this risks a return to "19th-century wild imperialism and, in fact, a revival of the concept of the Wild West - the Wild West in the sense that the United States has reclaimed the right to do what it wants in the Western Hemisphere."

