"Empty talker" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela

Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 13444 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 38001 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68940 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 40872 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 42957 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 44167 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108566 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71322 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96699 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100579 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 6784 views
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 5050 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 10098 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 5384 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 6576 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 20505 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68940 views
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 68940 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108566 views
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 108566 views
"Empty talker" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi and head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko commented on a Reuters publication in which a high-ranking Russian source claims that after the US military operation in Venezuela, "Russia also has its own sphere of influence."

"Empty talker" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi and Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andrii Kovalenko commented on the Reuters publication "Russia loses an ally in Venezuela but hopes to benefit from Trump's 'Wild West' realpolitik," in which a high-ranking Russian source claims, after the US operation in Venezuela, that "Russia also has its own sphere of influence," writes UNN.

Details

"Overcompensating Russian 'sources' are blustering about 'zones of influence.' It's interesting where the boundaries of their zone of influence were when Prigozhin's gang marched on Moscow, making them tremble with fear. Perhaps it was limited to a suitcase with Putin's excrement. And it still is," wrote MFA spokesperson Tykhyi on X.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, also reacted to the publication: "Russia lost the Caucasus, Syria, Moldova, Venezuela - what control over the 'post-USSR' are they talking about there?"

"And what are journalists writing about? The sick fantasies of losers who, after a certain time, will be forced to voluntarily share territories with China, about a 'new world' in which they are 'someone.' There will be no control over the 'post-USSR' territories in Russia, they will not be the 'policeman of Europe,'" Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Such statements followed the publication of comments by Russian sources in a Reuters article stating that the United States' capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro deprived Kremlin head Vladimir Putin of an ally and could increase US "oil influence," but "Moscow sees potential benefits from President Donald Trump's division of the world into spheres of influence."

In the publication, a high-ranking Russian source stated that "Russia has lost an ally in Latin America," "but if this is an example of the action of Trump's Monroe Doctrine, as it appears, then Russia also has its own sphere of influence." The source, the publication wrote, referred to the Trump administration's desire to restore US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and revive the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine, which declared this region a zone of Washington's influence.

The publication also cited the words of Oleksiy Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, who, as stated, viewed the US operation in Venezuela as a direct implementation of the US National Security Strategy, portraying it as an attempt to revive US supremacy and gain control over larger oil reserves. But, the publication writes, he said that this risks a return to "19th-century wild imperialism and, in fact, a revival of the concept of the Wild West - the Wild West in the sense that the United States has reclaimed the right to do what it wants in the Western Hemisphere."

US Secretary of State stated that Venezuela cannot be turned into an "operational hub" for Iran, Russia, or China04.01.26, 19:59 • 10075 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Syria
China
United States
Moldova