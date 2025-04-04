Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2504 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10940 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299557 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243340 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115356 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299557 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9754 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33793 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61521 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117969 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Energoatom reacted to rumors that Russia is launching the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.

War • April 3, 03:07 PM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine congratulated Syria on the formation of a new transitional government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.

Politics • April 2, 05:20 PM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine sees a chance to speed up peace through partnership with the USA

Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.

Politics • April 1, 12:29 PM

Ukraine appealed to the UN and the ICC due to the mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the occupied territories. They also called on the world to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime.

War • April 1, 01:31 AM

The Belgian film festival canceled the screening of the propaganda film of the Russian Federation after Ukraine's appeal

The DOCVILLE Film Festival in Belgium canceled the screening of the film "Russians at War" after an appeal from the Embassy of Ukraine. The film tried to portray Russian soldiers as "victims of circumstances."

War • March 31, 07:21 PM

Ukraine has achieved 100% alignment with the EU's foreign policy and defense strategies

Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.

Politics • March 29, 07:25 PM

Pathetic: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized World Press Photo for a photo of a Ukrainian child and a Russian soldier

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized World Press Photo for combining a photo of a Ukrainian child injured by the war and a Russian soldier. This is an example of false moral equivalence.

Politics • March 28, 05:07 PM

Russia uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a tool to blackmail Europe - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Russia manipulates nuclear security, using the Zaporizhzhia NPP to blackmail Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to increase pressure to return the station to Ukrainian control.

War • March 28, 04:04 PM

"The case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy": Foreign Ministry spokesman about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the information about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain. The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is monitoring the situation and awaits additional information from the competent authorities.

Society • March 27, 04:25 PM

Ukraine has asked the IAEA to clarify the situation regarding the diesel tank at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Tykhyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.

War • March 27, 04:01 PM

Nemchinov declared a retro car ZAZ: what else is in the declaration of the Cabinet minister The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, submitted a declaration for 2023. He owns an apartment in Lviv, a land plot in the Kyiv region and a retro car ZAZ-965A. This is reported by "Slidstvo.Info" [Investigation.Info], referring to the register of declarations of persons authorized to perform state functions. According to the declaration, Nemchinov owns an apartment in Lviv (57.8 sq.m.) and a land plot in the village of Petrivske, Kyiv region (1200 sq.m.). The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers also declared a ZAZ-965A car from 1962. In 2023, Nemchinov received UAH 713,000 in salary, UAH 54,000 in pension payments, and UAH 90,000 from renting out property. The minister keeps his savings in cash: $18,000 and EUR 7,000. His wife, Olena Nemchinova, declared $9,000 and UAH 50,000 in cash. She also owns shares in Ukrsibbank. According to the register of declarations, in 2020, Oleh Nemchinov had a larger amount of cash savings - $28,000.

Oleh Nemchinov declared over UAH 1. 2 million in salary for the past year. He owns apartments in Lviv and Kyiv, as well as a CHEVROLET BOLT EV electric car.

Economy • March 26, 09:51 AM

Lukashenko "assumed" the office of President of Belarus for the seventh time

In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko underwent the procedure of assuming the office of President - for the seventh time.

News of the World • March 25, 09:24 AM

The Consulate General of Ukraine opened in Mumbai

The Consulate General of Ukraine has opened in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. This will help protect the rights of citizens and develop business contacts.

Politics • March 20, 05:52 PM

Ukraine calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which led to casualties. Kyiv calls for the restoration of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

Politics • March 18, 08:34 PM

Reminded of complicity in the crime against Ukraine and compared to a cockroach: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Lukashenko for insulting Zelensky

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Lukashenko's insults towards Zelensky. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the Belarusian dictator's complicity in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Politics • March 15, 06:06 PM

Russian killers will stop when we stop them: Sibiga on the night mass attack

Russia launched over 260 missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In response, Poland has activated its military aviation and air defense systems.

War • March 7, 02:14 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the negotiations between the US and Russia: we do not interfere in bilateral dialogues

Ukraine does not interfere in the negotiations between the USA and Russia, but insists on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. " Ukrainian-American consultations will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

War • March 7, 12:20 PM

Ukraine presented evidence of Russia's use of chemical weapons in The Hague

The Ukrainian delegation at the OPCW provided evidence of 6900 cases of the Russian Federation's use of chemical weapons over three years of war. More than 2100 reports of military personnel with symptoms of chemical exposure have been recorded.

War • March 5, 09:12 PM

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Politics • February 27, 04:56 PM

Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

Ukraine has not received any official requests from the United States to consider the Istanbul Accords. This denial came in response to Trump's special envoy's statement about the proximity of a peace agreement.

Politics • February 27, 03:11 PM

All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.

War • February 27, 02:49 PM

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.

Economy • February 27, 02:47 PM

President of Colombia calls Ukraine's agreement with the US on rare earths “stupidity”: The Foreign Office has responded

Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians "brothers" of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.

Politics • February 27, 12:36 PM

The world in blue and yellow colors: Ukrainians abroad took part in a rally in support of Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainians around the world held rallies to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate were lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

War • February 24, 09:58 PM

Sibiga meets with Chinese Foreign Minister and calls for discussion of the Peace Formula

During the talks in Munich, Ukraine's Foreign Minister invited his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to Kyiv. The parties discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • February 15, 11:40 PM

Sibiga outlined to his G7 colleagues the solutions needed to achieve a just peace

Minister Sibiga stated the need for reliable security guarantees to achieve a just peace. Proposals include the deployment of military contingents, air defense, and a US presence in the Black Sea.

War • February 15, 05:44 PM

Ukraine does not recognize “elections” in Abkhazia, Russia must vacate occupied territories - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the holding of "early presidential elections" in the occupied territory of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025. Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the liberation of the occupied territories.

War • February 15, 10:54 AM

Trump announces a possible meeting between Ukraine, russia and the United States at the Munich conference

The US President announced a possible meeting of representatives of the three countries in Munich, but the exact composition of the delegations is unknown.

News of the World • February 13, 09:13 PM
A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available

In the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the Verdi trade union strike, injuring 28 people. The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan, was detained, and authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack.

Society • February 13, 02:35 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to statements from Budapest about a "discrediting campaign"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejected the accusations of the Hungarian side regarding the conduct of a campaign against the leadership of Hungary. The Ministry emphasized its commitment to the principles of partnership and readiness for a constructive dialogue.

Politics • February 13, 01:29 PM