Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.
Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainians into the Russian army in the occupied territories. They also called on the world to increase pressure on the Kremlin regime.
The DOCVILLE Film Festival in Belgium canceled the screening of the film "Russians at War" after an appeal from the Embassy of Ukraine. The film tried to portray Russian soldiers as "victims of circumstances."
Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized World Press Photo for combining a photo of a Ukrainian child injured by the war and a Russian soldier. This is an example of false moral equivalence.
Russia manipulates nuclear security, using the Zaporizhzhia NPP to blackmail Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on partners to increase pressure to return the station to Ukrainian control.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the information about the body of a 13-year-old Ukrainian found in Spain. The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is monitoring the situation and awaits additional information from the competent authorities.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.
Oleh Nemchinov declared over UAH 1. 2 million in salary for the past year. He owns apartments in Lviv and Kyiv, as well as a CHEVROLET BOLT EV electric car.
In Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko underwent the procedure of assuming the office of President - for the seventh time.
The Consulate General of Ukraine has opened in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. This will help protect the rights of citizens and develop business contacts.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern about the new outbreak of violence in Gaza, which led to casualties. Kyiv calls for the restoration of the ceasefire and humanitarian aid.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Lukashenko's insults towards Zelensky. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the Belarusian dictator's complicity in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.
Russia launched over 260 missiles and drones at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. In response, Poland has activated its military aviation and air defense systems.
Ukraine does not interfere in the negotiations between the USA and Russia, but insists on the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. " Ukrainian-American consultations will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 11.
The Ukrainian delegation at the OPCW provided evidence of 6900 cases of the Russian Federation's use of chemical weapons over three years of war. More than 2100 reports of military personnel with symptoms of chemical exposure have been recorded.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.
Ukraine has not received any official requests from the United States to consider the Istanbul Accords. This denial came in response to Trump's special envoy's statement about the proximity of a peace agreement.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.
Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.
Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.
Thousands of Ukrainians around the world held rallies to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate were lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.
During the talks in Munich, Ukraine's Foreign Minister invited his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to Kyiv. The parties discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Minister Sibiga stated the need for reliable security guarantees to achieve a just peace. Proposals include the deployment of military contingents, air defense, and a US presence in the Black Sea.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the holding of “early presidential elections” in the occupied territory of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025. Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the liberation of the occupied territories.
The US President announced a possible meeting of representatives of the three countries in Munich, but the exact composition of the delegations is unknown.
In the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the Verdi trade union strike, injuring 28 people. The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan, was detained, and authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine rejected the accusations of the Hungarian side regarding the conduct of a campaign against the leadership of Hungary. The Ministry emphasized its commitment to the principles of partnership and readiness for a constructive dialogue.