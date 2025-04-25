Ukraine has proposed a deal to purchase Patriot systems to defend against attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to buy the necessary number of Patriot systems. Ukraine has offered specific options for an agreement to protect our people, reports UNN.

I have just held a meeting of the Headquarters. There was also a separate report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine today. The most important issue today is air defense. Supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, supply of missiles for air defense. Our agreements with our partners. Contracts. Our readiness to produce air defense in Ukraine and negotiations on licenses. There were reports from the military and government officials - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine will try to reach an appropriate agreement on the purchase of Patriot systems.

We are ready to buy the necessary number of Patriot systems for our country. It is not about charity. We have offered specific options for an agreement to protect our people. I have instructed diplomats to work more actively on a response regarding Patriot - added Zelenskyy.

We remind

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, stated that Russia's night attack on Ukraine was massive and combined, using ballistic missiles to strike peaceful cities. Despite the efforts of the Ukrainian Air Force, its consequences are terrible. Therefore, Ukraine needs even more air defense systems to protect the population.

