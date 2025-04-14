$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to buy Patriot systems to protect its cities

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot systems for $15 billion to protect civilians from Russian shelling. Zelenskyy said that European partners are ready to financially contribute to the deal.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to buy Patriot systems to protect its cities

Ukraine is ready to purchase Patriot air defense systems to protect the civilian population from Russian shelling. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.  

Details 

According to him, Ukraine does not currently have enough of these installations, and this costs the lives of civilians, including children.

I don't want to complain, we are grateful to the United States for what they have given us and a lot of things. And we are grateful for everything... Honestly, I don't understand why we can't agree on additional Patriot systems

- the President noted.

Zelenskyy reminded that a corresponding agreement was allegedly reached during the NATO summit in Washington, but Ukraine has not yet received a single new system. At the same time, according to him, the United States is transferring Patriots to other countries, including Israel.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is not asking for these systems for free - the country is ready to purchase them. Moreover, European partners have already expressed their willingness to contribute financially to the agreement.

"I conveyed this package to the United States and President Trump by phone and in various formats, at various levels. We are ready to buy this package. We are ready to buy, to pay for this package. We discussed this with European partners who are ready to finance the relevant packages together with us," Zelenskyy explained.

One system, which costs 1.5 billion, we are ready to buy and we need at least 10 systems to cover some cities. And that's 15 billion, we are ready to pay these 15 billion. We will find this money and pay everything

- added the Head of State.

Reminder 

The President of Ukraine addressed the participants of "Ramstein", emphasizing the need for 10 Patriot systems. 

He also stressed that only the most difficult conditions for Russia on the battlefield and in international relations can force it to do what is necessary for true peace.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

