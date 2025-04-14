Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to buy Patriot systems to protect its cities

Ukraine is ready to purchase Patriot air defense systems to protect the civilian population from Russian shelling. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine does not currently have enough of these installations, and this costs the lives of civilians, including children.

I don't want to complain, we are grateful to the United States for what they have given us and a lot of things. And we are grateful for everything... Honestly, I don't understand why we can't agree on additional Patriot systems - the President noted.

Zelenskyy reminded that a corresponding agreement was allegedly reached during the NATO summit in Washington, but Ukraine has not yet received a single new system. At the same time, according to him, the United States is transferring Patriots to other countries, including Israel.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is not asking for these systems for free - the country is ready to purchase them. Moreover, European partners have already expressed their willingness to contribute financially to the agreement.

"I conveyed this package to the United States and President Trump by phone and in various formats, at various levels. We are ready to buy this package. We are ready to buy, to pay for this package. We discussed this with European partners who are ready to finance the relevant packages together with us," Zelenskyy explained.

One system, which costs 1.5 billion, we are ready to buy and we need at least 10 systems to cover some cities. And that's 15 billion, we are ready to pay these 15 billion. We will find this money and pay everything - added the Head of State.

Reminder

The President of Ukraine addressed the participants of "Ramstein", emphasizing the need for 10 Patriot systems.

He also stressed that only the most difficult conditions for Russia on the battlefield and in international relations can force it to do what is necessary for true peace.