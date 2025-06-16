The Russian authorities are preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Russia is launching a new stage of the farce called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories - this time with electronic voting, in particular in Sevastopol.

Last year, they already "voted" online: almost 18,000 "voters" whose votes were only seen by FSB servers - the post says.

The Center of National Resistance emphasizes: participation in this farce is illegal, and all its organizers will be held accountable.

The Center for Strategic Communications called the Russian "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine a legally worthless profanity. It is emphasized that these actions are condemned, and the results will have no legal force.

The Ministry of Reintegration explained how residents of the occupied territories should act during the Russian "elections"