The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 23917 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 69947 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 74203 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 69736 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 66497 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 61810 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 52244 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115507 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69444 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58891 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
66%
749mm
Popular news
Slovak President Pellegrini is preparing a visit to Kyiv for a "meaningful meeting": details June 15, 03:16 PM • 4206 views
Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killedJune 15, 04:07 PM • 5212 views
Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videosJune 15, 04:54 PM • 13981 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"June 15, 06:55 PM • 6850 views
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is working09:19 PM • 5376 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 46748 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 118503 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 178933 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 185635 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 201357 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 18858 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 17251 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 115507 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 57509 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 106707 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Truth Social
YouTube

The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Russia is planning to hold a new stage of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including electronic voting in Sevastopol. The CNS emphasizes that participation in the farce is illegal.

The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS

The Russian authorities are preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

Russia is launching a new stage of the farce called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories - this time with electronic voting, in particular in Sevastopol.

Last year, they already "voted" online: almost 18,000 "voters" whose votes were only seen by FSB servers

- the post says. 

The Center of National Resistance emphasizes: participation in this farce is illegal, and all its organizers will be held accountable.  

Reminder

The Center for Strategic Communications called the Russian "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine a legally worthless profanity. It is emphasized that these actions are condemned, and the results will have no legal force.

The Ministry of Reintegration explained how residents of the occupied territories should act during the Russian "elections"16.03.24, 14:00 • 33068 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9