The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is planning to hold a new stage of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including electronic voting in Sevastopol. The CNS emphasizes that participation in the farce is illegal.
The Russian authorities are preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.
Details
Russia is launching a new stage of the farce called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories - this time with electronic voting, in particular in Sevastopol.
Last year, they already "voted" online: almost 18,000 "voters" whose votes were only seen by FSB servers
The Center of National Resistance emphasizes: participation in this farce is illegal, and all its organizers will be held accountable.
Reminder
The Center for Strategic Communications called the Russian "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine a legally worthless profanity. It is emphasized that these actions are condemned, and the results will have no legal force.
The Ministry of Reintegration explained how residents of the occupied territories should act during the Russian "elections"16.03.24, 14:00 • 33068 views