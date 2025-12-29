Seven settlements in Prykarpattia remain cut off due to bad weather: patients are transported by snowmobile

Due to bad weather in Prykarpattia, 7 settlements in Chernelitska and Horodenkivska territorial communities remain cut off, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

State Emergency Service rescuers continue to help residents. In particular, with the involvement of the "Bohun" snow and swamp vehicle, they transported 3 patients from their homes to emergency medical vehicles.

Thus, a man born in 1972 was delivered from the village of Mykhalche for further transportation to the hospital for dialysis.

A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured

In addition, rescuers delivered a medical worker to the village of Repuzhyntsi, where a man born in 1975 with a suspected stroke was provided with emergency care. After that, the victim was transported to an ambulance.

Also, from the same settlement, rescuers delivered a woman born in 2007 to an ambulance. She was handed over to medics for further hospitalization.

Bad weather in Prykarpattia on December 28: rescuers towed 13 vehicles and evacuated 32 people

Rescuers urged residents of the region to be attentive and careful, follow weather forecasts and, if possible, refrain from traveling during bad weather.