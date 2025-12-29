$42.060.13
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 8264 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 10057 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13590 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 15271 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 19132 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 35787 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54935 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59308 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 52014 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Seven settlements in Prykarpattia remain cut off due to bad weather: patients are transported by snowmobile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Prykarpattia, 7 settlements remain cut off due to bad weather. SES rescuers transported three patients by snow and swamp vehicle to emergency medical vehicles.

Seven settlements in Prykarpattia remain cut off due to bad weather: patients are transported by snowmobile

Due to bad weather in Prykarpattia, 7 settlements in Chernelitska and Horodenkivska territorial communities remain cut off, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

State Emergency Service rescuers continue to help residents. In particular, with the involvement of the "Bohun" snow and swamp vehicle, they transported 3 patients from their homes to emergency medical vehicles.

Thus, a man born in 1972 was delivered from the village of Mykhalche for further transportation to the hospital for dialysis.

A scheduled bus overturned in Ivano-Frankivsk region: one person died, 13 more were injured28.12.25, 17:44 • 3848 views

In addition, rescuers delivered a medical worker to the village of Repuzhyntsi, where a man born in 1975 with a suspected stroke was provided with emergency care. After that, the victim was transported to an ambulance.

Also, from the same settlement, rescuers delivered a woman born in 2007 to an ambulance. She was handed over to medics for further hospitalization.

Bad weather in Prykarpattia on December 28: rescuers towed 13 vehicles and evacuated 32 people28.12.25, 22:38 • 5794 views

Rescuers urged residents of the region to be attentive and careful, follow weather forecasts and, if possible, refrain from traveling during bad weather.

Antonina Tumanova

