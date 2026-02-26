Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
02:09 PM • 816 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 3230 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 5976 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 48898 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 31547 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 46279 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 60551 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52307 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 60772 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31422 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Partisans of "ATESH" disabled electronic warfare antennas near SevastopolVideoFebruary 26, 04:31 AM • 5148 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 34134 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 29862 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 27718 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 29214 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 3230 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 3264 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 48898 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 60773 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 65956 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 27824 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 45931 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 48727 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 53342 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 53683 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to release two Ghanaian citizens who fought on the side of Russia. This appeal comes amid growing concern in Africa about recruitment into the Russian army.

Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to facilitate the release of two Ghanaian citizens who were captured while fighting on the side of the aggressor country Russia against Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated on his Facebook page that he had been trying to secure the release of citizens of the African country who fought for Russia and are now in captivity.

"We had fruitful discussions focused on Ghana's humanitarian appeal for the release of our two citizens," he said.

Bloomberg noted that there is growing concern across Africa about the recruitment of Africans to fight on Russia's side, which has a shortage of soldiers. Kenya and South Africa have stated that they recently secured the repatriation of citizens who were tricked into signing contracts with the Russian army.

The non-profit research organization Inpact reported in February that out of 1,417 Africans it identified as mercenaries fighting for Russia, 234 are Ghanaians. Only Egypt and Cameroon have more Africans fighting for Russia.

Recall

On February 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first-ever meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. The parties discussed cooperation in agriculture, defense, and the expansion of educational programs.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World