Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to facilitate the release of two Ghanaian citizens who were captured while fighting on the side of the aggressor country Russia against Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated on his Facebook page that he had been trying to secure the release of citizens of the African country who fought for Russia and are now in captivity.

"We had fruitful discussions focused on Ghana's humanitarian appeal for the release of our two citizens," he said.

Bloomberg noted that there is growing concern across Africa about the recruitment of Africans to fight on Russia's side, which has a shortage of soldiers. Kenya and South Africa have stated that they recently secured the repatriation of citizens who were tricked into signing contracts with the Russian army.

The non-profit research organization Inpact reported in February that out of 1,417 Africans it identified as mercenaries fighting for Russia, 234 are Ghanaians. Only Egypt and Cameroon have more Africans fighting for Russia.

On February 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first-ever meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. The parties discussed cooperation in agriculture, defense, and the expansion of educational programs.